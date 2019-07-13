Prime Day TV, Laptop, Camera & Headphones Deals (2019): The Best Deals on Amazon Shared by Deal Stripe
Jul 13, 2019, 14:43 ET
Deal Stripe compare the best early Amazon Prime Day laptop, TV, headphones & camera deals of 2019, including savings on 4K TVs, wireless headphones, Arlo Pro cameras & Chromebook laptops
BOSTON, July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best early Prime Day electronics deals? Sales experts at Deal Stripe have revealed their pick of the top laptop, TV, camera & headphones sales, listed below.
Best TV Deals:
- Save $300 (43% off) on the TCL 55" 4K Roku TV (2018 Model) - this TCL Smart LED TV features Dolby Vision HDR imaging for accurate colors and contrast
- Save $600 (27% off) on the Samsung 65" QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (2019 Model) - experience full array backlighting and vivid picture detail with this 4K Samsung TV on sale now at Amazon
- Save up to $1,002 (50% off) on a wide range of TV deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on top-rated 4K Samsung & LG TVs & Fire TV models
Best Laptop Deals:
- Save $377 (54% off) on the HP 2019 Newest Premium 15.6-inch HD Laptop - this lightweight laptop with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD is on sale now
- Save $294 (59% off) on the Samsung 11.6" Chromebook - instant savings on this lightweight cloud-based laptop
- Save $1,310 (45% off) on the ASUS ROG Gaming Laptop - game without worrying about overheating with this laptop's improved thermal design
- Save up to $1,310 (54% off) on a wide range of laptop deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on best-selling HP, Acer, Dell, ASUS, MacBook & Surface laptops
Best Camera Deals:
- Save $525 (53% off) on the Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera - this top-rated DSLR uses a 24.2MP DX-Format CMOS sensor to give you amazing image quality
- Save $300 (40% off) on the Canon Digital SLR Camera Kit [EOS Rebel T6] - this lightweight camera comes with two lenses and is perfect for beginners
- Save $248.50 (43% off) on the Arlo Pro 3-Camera Home Security System with Siren - watch over your loved ones with these wireless security cameras
- Save $84 (39% off) on the GoPro HERO 7 Silver Action Camera - capture epic moments in 4K30 video with this tiny yet tough camera
Best Headphones Deals:
- Save $20 (10% off) on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) - these top-rated wireless Apple earphones are on sale now
- Save $126 (37% off) on the Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise Cancelling Headphones - these noise-reducing headphones are specially designed for Apple devices
- Save $50 (51% off) on the Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones - work-out without worry with these top-rated sweat-resistant earphones
- Save $110 (55% off) on the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - these water-resistant secure-fit earphones can last through multiple workouts
- Save up to $315 (55% off) on a wide range of headphones at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on top-rated Bose, Beats by Dre, Anker, Sennheiser, Sony & Audio-Technica headphones
Prime Day deals are limited in stock and some discounts are only accessible to Prime members. Find all currently active deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.
Amazon have been running Prime Day for five years now, with each year's sale growing in size and scale. Last year's Prime Day sale was the biggest global shopping event in Amazon history at the time, with more than 100 million products sold. Smart home gadgets enjoyed record-breaking sales on July 17 last year. More than a million smart home devices were sold across the US.
When is the Prime Day sale? Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts at 3 am ET (midnight PT) on Monday, July 16 and runs for 48 hours.
