Prime Flow -- Premium Beet Root Nitric Oxide Supplement -- Offers Heart Healthy Potential During Men's Health Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeLife Research, a health and wellness company that makes a premium nitric oxide supplement, knows that annual physicals can help prevent heart attacks.

That is why PrimeLife Research urges men to schedule their annual physical during Men's Health Month in June. During a physical, your primary care doctor will check your blood pressure, weight, cholesterol and triglyceride levels – all leading indicators of possible heart disease.

PrimeLife Research is the developer of Prime Flow, a premium beet root nitric oxide supplement, which may improve blood flow in the arteries of the heart, lower blood pressure and boost athletic performance.

"Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men in the U.S.," said Ryan Ott, co-founder of PrimeLife Research, which is based in the greater Philadelphia area. "This is why a major goal of Men's Health Month is getting men to visit their primary-care doctor once a year."

"You can be on the road to cardiovascular disease without knowing it if you don't see your doctor regularly. High blood pressure is a silent killer because it can damage your arteries and kidneys without any outward symptoms," Ott added. "If you don't have your blood pressure checked regularly or know your cholesterol and triglyceride levels, you could be on your way to trouble."

Men's Health Month promotes regular medical visits that lead to early diagnoses and treatment.

It was Nobel Prize-winning scientists in the 1990s who discovered the key role that nitric oxide plays in keeping blood vessels healthy. Prime Flow's formula contains more nitrates than one pound of green leafy vegetables. It comes in a tasteless capsule, contains no stimulants and is calorie free.

"Researchers found that nitric oxide is vital to blood vessels," Ott said. "In your body, this compound is a vasodilator, which means it relaxes the blood vessels and helps widen them for improved blood flow which can help with good heart health."

