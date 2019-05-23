Prime Flow - Premium Beet Root Nitric Oxide Supplement May Help Heart Health, Erectile Dysfunction

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three American pharmacologists in 1998 discovered the vital role that nitric oxide plays in human health.

They won the Nobel Prize for their work.

The trio discovered that nitric oxide widens blood vessels, helps regulate blood pressure, initiates erections, battles infections, prevents formation of blood clots and acts as a signal molecule in the nervous system.

Since then, additional research has shown that nitric oxide may help erectile dysfunction, decrease muscle soreness, lower blood pressure, boost exercise performance and may help manage type 2 diabetes. One study found evidence that increased nitric oxide made medium intensity exercise easier to perform while another study found that beet-root juice improved cycling ability.

Prime Flow Premium Beet Root Nitric Oxide is a professional grade daily nitrate supplement developed to harness the power of nitric oxide and its health benefits.

"Nitric oxide is important in our daily life," said Ryan Ott, co-founder of PrimeLife Research, a Pennsylvania-based company that developed Prime Flow, which is expanding its distribution network in the U.S.

"PrimeLife Research's research and development team spent 18 months perfecting our triple action formula that includes beet root powder for dietary nitrates, watermelon seed powder high in L-Arginine and hawthorn leaf extract," Ott said.

"Together, these ingredients work to increase the impact of the nitric oxide which research shows may have positive impacts on various systems all across the body."

In the past two decades, consumers have learned the benefits of vegetables like kale or spinach but Prime Flow delivers more nitrates than 16 ounces of leafy green vegetables through its unique blend.

Today, PrimeLife Research continues to build on the 1998 Nobel Prize-winning discovery about the key role nitric oxide plays in keeping blood vessels healthy. Further research has determined this molecule may play an important part in many different parts of the body.

"We may just be scratching the surface in understanding the ways that nitric oxide may help us," Ott said. "We developed Prime Flow to help people live healthy lives."

