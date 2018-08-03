Prime Healthcare California Hospitals Earn National Recognition

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Prime Healthcare hospitals in California earned a coveted ranking in the 2018 edition of Becker Healthcare's 100 Great Community Hospitals list.

Alvarado Hospital Medical Center in San Diego, Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood and Chino Valley Medical Center in Chino were among the healthcare facilities included in the national ranking by the health industry publication.

"We are honored that our community hospitals have once again been selected for national recognition," said Sunny Bhatia, MD, Prime Healthcare's Chief Medical Officer. "This recognition is a tribute to the hard work, skill, and compassion of our medical staff and employees."

Becker's editorial team selected hospitals for inclusion based on several outside rankings and ratings organizations, including IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals, iVantage Health Analytics and The Chartis Center for Rural Health's Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals, CareChex ratings, Leapfrog Group grades, Healthgrades awards and CMS stars, among other considerations.

Becker's defines a community hospital as a facility with no more than 550 beds. Becker's list includes independent community hospitals as well as facilities affiliated with large health systems.

The 306-bed Alvarado Hospital Medical Center was awarded a CMS five-star designation for clinical quality and received the Healthgrades 2018 Patient Safety Excellence Award for the fourth consecutive year. The hospital is expanding with a new 21,000-square-foot emergency department due to open early next year, doubling patient capacity, and a new geriatric behavioral health unit that is set to open in the Fall.

Centinela Hospital Medical Center was honored by Healthgrades with five-star performance recognitions in nine treatments, procedures and specialties in 2017. The 369-bed hospital also received a Leapfrog Group "A" grade for patient safety for five consecutive years, as well as the 2018 Patient Safety Excellence Award from Healthgrades.

Chino Valley Medical Center received the 2018 Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award for the fifth consecutive year, ranking the hospital among the top 5 percent of all acute care hospitals reporting patient safety data in 2018. The 112-bed medical center also earned an overall hospital rating of five stars from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

About Prime Healthcare: Prime Healthcare is an award-winning national hospital system with 45 acute-care hospitals providing nearly 45,000 jobs in 14 states. Fifteen of the hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)3 public charity. Based in California and one of the largest hospital systems in the country, Prime Healthcare is committed to ensuring access to quality healthcare. Prime Healthcare and its hospitals have been recognized as among the "100 Top Hospitals" in the nation 42 times and among the "15 Top Health Systems" three times, and Prime is the only "10 Top Health System" west of the Mississippi. Prime Healthcare hospitals are annually recognized as "Top Performers on Key Quality Measures" by The Joint Commission. For more information, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

SOURCE Prime Healthcare

