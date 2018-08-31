Prime Healthcare Hospitals Recognized by Healthgrades As Among Nation's Best in Key Specialties

Prime Healthcare's hospitals received more than 270 awards that include 20 "America's Best by Specialty" awards as well as 64 Specialty Excellence and 194 5-Star awards. In addition, Prime Healthcare received more Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence awards than any other health system in the nation. This marks the third year in row Prime earned that distinction (2016-2018).

"Healthgrades congratulates Prime Healthcare on another round of impressive quality ratings," said Rob Draughon, CEO of Healthgrades. "The system's commitment to clinical excellence is apparent with Prime Healthcare hospitals across the nation recognized across a broad spectrum of procedures and specialties."

Every year, Healthgrades evaluates medical performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions, and tracks outcomes using all-payer data provided by 15 states and the District of Columbia.*

Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for its mission of saving and revitalizing hospitals in urban and rural markets, preserving access to quality care for communities through the 45 hospitals under its ownership nationwide.

"Thank you to our physicians and staff who have earned this recognition. We are proud that Healthgrades has honored our hospitals as ranking among the best in the nation," said Prem Reddy, MD, chairman, president and CEO of Prime Healthcare. "What's most important about the clinical awards that we consistently receive year after year is that they demonstrate the commitment of our caregivers across the United States to providing superior care for patients."

The Healthgrades awards were part of findings released in the Healthgrades 2019 Report to the Nation. The new report demonstrates how clinical performance differs dramatically between hospitals nationally, regionally and at the local level, and the impact that this variation has on health outcomes.

The Prime Healthcare hospitals that received recognition are:

Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, San Diego, CA

Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Inglewood, CA

Chino Valley Medical Center, Chino, CA

Coshocton Regional Medical Center, Coshocton, OH

Dallas Medical Center, Dallas, TX

Dallas Regional Medical Center, Mesquite, TX

Desert Valley Hospital, Victorville, CA

East Liverpool City Hospital, East Liverpool, OH

Encino Hospital Medical Center, Encino, CA

Garden City Hospital, Garden City, MI

Garden Grove Hospital Medical Center, Garden Grove, CA

Harlingen Medical Center, Harlingen, TX

Huntington Beach Hospital, Huntington Beach, CA

Knapp Medical Center, Weslaco, TX

La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, La Palma, CA

Lake Huron Medical Center, Port Huron, MI

Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, RI

Lehigh Regional Medical Center, Lehigh Acres, FL

Lower Bucks Hospital, Bristol, PA

Mission Regional Medical Center, Mission, TX

North Vista Hospital, North Las Vegas, NV

Pampa Regional Medical Center, Pampa, TX

Paradise Valley Hospital, National City, CA

Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, KS

Riverview Regional Medical Center, Gadsden, AL

Roxborough Memorial Hospital, Philadelphia, PA

Saint Clare's Hospital/Denville, Denville, NJ

Saint John Hospital, Leavenworth, KS

Saint Joseph Medical Center, Kansas City, MO

Saint Mary's General Hospital, Passaic, NJ

Saint Mary's Medical Center, Blue Springs, MO

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, Reno, NV

Saint Michael's Medical Center, Newark, NJ

San Dimas Community Hospital, San Dimas, CA

Shasta Regional Medical Center, Redding, CA

Sherman Oaks Hospital, Sherman Oaks, CA

Southern Regional Medical Center, Riverdale, GA

Suburban Community Hospital, East Norriton, PA

West Anaheim Medical Center, Anaheim, CA

To learn more about Prime Healthcare and its national recognition, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

*For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures, and evaluate outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 17 states. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital's quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected) and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected) categories. The complete Healthgrades 2018 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology can be found at www.healthgrades.com/quality.

SOURCE Prime Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.healthgrades.com/quality

