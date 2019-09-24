Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley to deliver address on climate change at National Press Club Headliners Newsmaker this Thursday, Sept. 26

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley will discuss how the forecasted 2.7 degree Fahrenheit rise in global temperatures in the near future will affect the island nation of Barbados and the 43 other small islands that make up the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) at a National Press Club Headliners Newsmaker this Thursday, September 26th at 11:30 a.m.

Speaking at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York City on Monday, Prime Minister Mottley delivered a stern warning to world leaders on the destabilizing domino-effect she believes these rising temperatures will have around the globe if greater measures are not taken to hasten the effects of climate change. "Make no mistake," said Prime Minister Mottley, "there will be mass migration by climate refugees that will destabilize the countries of the world that are not on the frontline of this climate crisis."

The Headliners Newsmaker program will be held in the National Press Club's McClendon Room. The National Press Club is located on the 13th floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C.

