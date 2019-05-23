Prime Mortgage Lending Transitions to GoPrime Mortgage to Emphasize Commitment to Hometown Lending

APEX, N.C., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a laser focus on local, Prime Mortgage Lending Inc. will become GoPrime Mortgage Inc. on June 1, dedicated to taking action to help more people realize their dreams of homeownership. The award-winning, veteran-owned and operated mortgage company, which has expanded to serve homeowners in 30 states, is recognized for its best-in-class customer service and pride in being a hometown lender.

In addition to the new company name, GoPrime Mortgage offers an enhanced website to help consumers in local markets connect with a loan officer, find the best loan for their needs and apply for a loan securely.

"Dedicated to local lending, GoPrime goes above and beyond in every single interaction, and our new name simply emphasizes our agility and dedication to going the extra mile in terms of service and accountability," said President John Rodgers.

Named as one of the fasting-growing companies in the North Carolina Triangle, this continuous growth has allowed for a stronger operations platform, seamlessly integrating all mortgage processes. The company specializes in residential loans including VA, FDA, USDA and conventional home loans, among others.

The recipient of many local and regional business awards, GoPrime was awarded "2017 Community Supporter" by the "Triangle Business Journal" in recognition of its commitment to local communities.

"GoPrime Mortgage has always been focused on steady, manageable growth and meeting the needs of customers in the communities we serve," said Kevin Neely, East Coast Sales Manager. "We look forward to continuing that growth while helping each homeowner we encounter to achieve their goals."

