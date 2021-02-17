PRIME Recognized in Gartner's Market Guide for US Healthcare Payers' Provider Network Management (PNM) Solutions

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Atlas System's PRIME is pleased to be included in Gartner's "Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payers' Provider Network Management Applications" as a representative vendor in payers' PNM applications. The guide is designed to help payer CIOs select data management tools and the right applications to contract, credential, and communicate efficiently with providers.

PRIME provides medical and dental practitioners, along with medical groups, health systems, and facilities staff with a simple, convenient way to update their provider data and stay compliant with CMS guidelines and accessibility laws. PRIME's comprehensive platform offers innovative solutions for Health Plans, including provider data validation services, training, mock audit preparation, printer-ready provider directory fulfillment, and back-office support services.

Bob Branchini, CTO of PRIME, said, "We understand that health plans are under enormous pressure to deliver capabilities that ensure accurate provider accessibility in support of improving member experience and health outcomes." PRIME, he says, is the ideal solution for health plans "looking for a superior solution that enables PNM optimization and improves provider relationships."

About PRIME

PRIME offers innovative healthcare solutions that help health plans improve interoperability between health plans, health systems, and healthcare providers. PRIME provides a combination of technological innovation, including AI and ML, along with highly trained staff to conduct direct provider outreach resulting in verified provider data with the completeness, timeliness, and quality that enables health plans to achieve their compliance, accuracy, and member experience goals.

About Gartner

With locations in 100 countries, Gartner, Inc. is the world's leading research and advisory company. Founded in 1979, the company equips business leaders with indispensable insights, tools, and advice to help them make the right decisions on the issues that matter most while staying ahead of change. A member of the S&P 500, its unmatched combination of expert-led and data-driven research helps fuel the future of business, so a more prosperous world takes shape.

