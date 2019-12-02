Prime Therapeutics Welcomes Christine Bent as New Chief Operating Officer

EAGAN, Minn., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime), a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) serving more than 28 million members nationally, has named Christine Bent as its chief operating officer. Bent will lead Prime's efforts to create the PBM of the future, working with the nation's leading Blues plans to put caregivers and patients in a position to optimize health through advances in pharmacy management. This model aims to significantly reduce caregiver and patient friction and produce not only better health and customer experience but lower costs for all stakeholders.

Bent comes to Prime after serving as senior vice president of operations at Allina Hospital and Clinics, one of Minnesota's leading not-for-profit health care systems. While there, she was responsible for the operational leadership of Allina's primary and specialty care services, integrated specialists and related sites of care, as well as 90 clinics and 10 clinical service lines representing 10,000 staff members. Prior to that, she held executive operational roles at Minnesota-based Minneapolis Heart Institute and Atrius Health in Massachusetts.

"We are extremely fortunate to have Christine join Prime at a time when our industry and health care in general are undergoing major transformation," said Ken Paulus, president and CEO of Prime. "Her in-depth knowledge of the health care industry and more than 25 years' experience overseeing complex health care operations make her a great fit for our organization. Most importantly, Chris brings the values, principles, warmth, and commitment to service that are core tenets of our work at Prime."

Bent earned a Master of Healthcare Administration degree from the University of Minnesota. She currently serves on the board of the Women's Health Leadership TRUST and was the past board chair for the Minnesota chapter of the American Heart Association.

