Prime Trust and Bittrex Integration Enables Liquidity for Corporate and Institutional Customers

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Trust, the innovative open-banking financial solutions provider, announced today that the institution has integrated Bittrex, a leading U.S.-based blockchain technology and cryptocurrency exchange, into its system to allow traders to move fiat on the exchange in real time and on a limitless basis.

"With the integration of Bittrex we are able to break down the barriers of the fiat market for customers by giving them the ability to transfer funds in a quicker fashion and access to liquidity – even on the weekends when traditional financial services are typically closed," said Scott Purcell, CEO of Prime Trust. "Bittrex is a trusted partner in the blockchain industry that continues to drive transformation and Prime Trust is proud to collaborate with the organization on this new initiative to provide traders with enhanced efficiency. This latest effort marks the beginning of our relationship, and we look forward to working more closely with Bittrex on additional solutions in the future."

This new API enhancement will minimize the time it takes Prime Trust customers to set up an account and the process of funding an account with Bittrex easier. Traders can simply wire funds and move money nearly instant. Additionally, deposit times are reduced allowing for capital efficiency across the board.

"Bittrex's institutional customers rely on our cutting-edge technology to offer a secure and advanced trading experience," says Randy Myers, head of business development, Bittrex. "This integration allows our users to take advantage of Prime Trust's transfer capabilities and to move money instantly between Bittrex and Prime Trust accounts. We are excited to integrate this solution into our exchange as we further our commitment to creating a world class trading experience for our users."

To learn more about Prime Trust's services, please visit www.primetrust.com. For more information on Bittrex and to fund an account, visit https://bittrex.com/.

About Prime Trust

Prime Trust is the technology-driven financial institution that provides financial infrastructure for fintech innovators. The firm powers mobile financial apps, crypto exchanges, securities exchanges, OTC desks, portals, platforms, brokers, investment advisors, exchanges, real-estate syndicators, and others with smart API solutions to create world-class financial services at scale. Services provided by Prime Trust include institutional and retail account types including custodial, IRA, trust, and escrow, along with funds processing, AML and KYC compliance, asset custody, counterparty settlement systems, transaction technology and tax reporting. For more information, visit www.primetrust.com.

About Bittrex Inc

Bittrex, Inc. is a leading U.S.-based blockchain technology provider that powers partner digital assets and blockchain exchanges globally and gives customers a secure platform to enable a variety of blockchain applications. The company's mission is to help advance the blockchain industry by fostering innovation, incubating new and emerging technology, and driving transformative change. Bittrex, Inc. is not a regulated exchange under U.S. securities laws. Learn more at www.bittrex.com.

