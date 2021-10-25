Prime Trust Grows Liquidity Pool by 5x and Expands Platform Functionality

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Trust, the one-stop shop for financial infrastructure for fintech and digital asset innovators, today announced the upcoming exponential growth in its liquidity pool to ensure scalability and reliability for customers, as well as a new white-label debit card program accessible to all integrators who use Prime Trust's custody solutions.

Launching in November, Prime Trust's liquidity pool will grow 5x in supply, which means the company's customers have access to more trading pairs, a deeper liquidity pool, and enhanced stability. In addition, Prime Trust's liquidity product will allow both instant and scheduled settlement, providing customers with more flexibility around capital management.

"Our mission is to make financial services accessible, affordable, and reliable for our customers and their customers," said Sara Xi, Chief Product Officer at Prime Trust. "With this new offering, we're enhancing the flexibility and stability of digital asset trading and settlement infrastructure. As a FinTech infrastructure provider, we take pride in empowering innovators to make digital assets more accessible to everyone."

In addition to the expansion of the liquidity pool, Prime Trust has also added a white-label debit card program accessible to all institutional customers who use their custody solutions. The new debit card API lets businesses of all sizes offer branded debit cards to their customers that are compatible with most digital wallets including Apple Pay® and Google Pay™, streamlining access to their custodial balances.

The expanded functionality of the Prime Trust platform will enhance the strength and competitiveness of the company's core platform. By reducing time to market by 90% and upfront investment by millions of dollars, Prime Trust offers best-in-class financial infrastructure to more than 700 clients internationally.

"We believe Bitcoin is the future of money. So, ease of access is essential for our products," said Cory Klippsten, CEO of Swan Bitcoin . "Our partnership with Prime Trust allows us to focus on our customers and count on Prime Trust for best execution. We very much look forward to their upcoming liquidity improvement."

Prime Trust will be on hand at the upcoming Money20/20 conference to talk about these developments, new offerings and the future of finance. Held October 24-27 in Las Vegas, this is the largest global fintech event covering payments and financial services innovations.

To learn more about Prime Trust and the company's work to drive the new digital economy, please visit https://www.primetrust.com/ .

About Prime Trust

Prime Trust is the one-stop-shop for financial infrastructure for fintech and digital asset innovators. We offer a core infrastructure platform that allows companies to launch quickly and scale securely. Prime Trust powers mission-critical infrastructure for many of the world's leading crypto exchanges, NFT creators, digital wallets, ATS', RIAs, broker-dealers, banks, and neobanks. Prime Trust's team has extensive regulatory and financial services backgrounds from the OCC, SEC, Federal Reserve, Department of Justice, US Treasury/Secret Service, Wyoming Banking Division, JPMorgan Chase, Green Dot, American Express, PNC, Bank of America, and Visa. For more information, visit www.primetrust.com .

