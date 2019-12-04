Prime Women Media Strategically Expands With Purchase Of 'The Fine Line'

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What began in 2014 as an online magazine is now a luxury media powerhouse with Prime Women Media's purchase of The Fine Line website content. The strategic move continues to build audience for an ever-expanding portfolio of online content curated for discerning women entering the prime of their life.

"We are the digital source for experienced, successful and curious women who control a net worth of more than $19 trillion," says Prime Women Media co-founder and CEO Dorthy Miller Shore. "For many years, there was nothing online that catered to women like me who wanted the best in fashion, travel, fitness, beauty, business and finance insights."

Shore, an entrepreneur and successful advertising agency owner in Dallas, Texas, along with one of the co-founders Valerie Freeman, CEO of Imprimis, decided they could offer a solution. They saw that women were aging differently and breaking through new barriers. "Our demographic doesn't just want to live longer; we want to live life to the fullest."

Shore says the deal is extremely significant since this target audience is one of the most engaged and informed online consumer groups.

Sue Cowie, founder of The Fine Line, says "Personally, I have been enjoying Prime Women's content for years. With the addition of The Fine Line to their portfolio, our readers are in strategic, experienced hands," says Cowie.

Shore believes Prime Women Media is poised for more growth and success with the addition of video, a recently launched weight loss program, PLATE, and even a lifestyle/cooking TV show in the works.

"Our experienced female demographic is invested, connected, active, demanding and delighted by what's new and what's next. This generation of successful women will be defined by what they continue to create and inspire," Shore adds.

About PRiME Women Media

PRiME Women Media is the quintessential source of curated content for sophisticated and successful women 50+. PRiME is for the ageless generation of women who don't dress, think, or act like women in previous generations. We provide a fresh perspective through articles written by prime women for prime women on fashion, travel, fitness, beauty, finances, relationships and entertainment. PRiME also offers expert career advice for those still in the professional world or venturing out to open their own business. For sponsorship and advertising opportunities, please visit our Media section.

