PrimeAsia and World Wildlife Fund Collaborate to Scale Up the Development and Promotion of Sustainable and Ethical Supply Chains

PrimeAsia and WWF Collaborate to Scale Up the Development and Promotion of Sustainable and Ethical Supply Chains

This collaboration will be instrumental to maximize the results of PrimeAsia's initiatives in building an ethical supply chain in its operations across the board, one that protects natural ecosystems and respects human rights.

WWF will bring experience in conservation efforts, technical expertise, and the ability to engage a global network to support the development of ambitious, data-driven, science-based sustainability targets.

The construction, implementation, monitoring, and reporting of the advances PrimeAsia achieves in creating systems and processes that promote ethical and environmentally friendly supply chains for leather production will contribute globally to the leather sector.

"We believe in collaborative approaches and the idea that complementary abilities have the power to drive positive changes," commented Jon Clark, PrimeAsia's Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to start working with WWF and confident that this partnership will further strengthen our engagement with other stakeholders in the supply chain, highlighting the benefits of responsible and transparent practices."

"Our experience with different commodities around the world, including leather, shows that the development and implementation of robust, data driven and transparent systems, aligned with internationally recognized frameworks, is an efficient way to build risk-averse supply chains," said Mauricio Bauer, Senior Director, Beef & Leather Supply Chains, WWF-US. "Together, we will be looking at establishing stronger, wider-reaching commitments and policies that address the most pressing social and environmental issues linked to leather supply chains."

This collaboration will look at multiple aspects of leather origin and production, including, but not limited to, deforestation, traceability, labor conditions, and climate change. The starting point will be a thorough revision of PrimeAsia's policies and commitments related to South American sourcing, including birth farms.

"Deforestation avoidance and the promotion of sustainable initiatives is not a recent thing for PrimeAsia. However, WWF's support and guidance will help us to further mitigate the risks related to tropical forest cattle-originated leather, by aligning our efforts with important international frameworks, establishing stronger, wider-reaching commitments and policies that address the most pressing social and environmental issues linked to our supply chain, setting clear targets and time-bound milestones," concluded Fernando Bellese, PrimeAsia's Chief Sustainability Officer.

ABOUT PRIMEASIA

PrimeAsia manufactures sustainable and innovative leathers for the global branded footwear, apparel and leather goods markets. PrimeAsia has two LWG Gold Rated tanneries located in Dong Guan, China and Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Vietnam. An extensive team of PrimeAsia sta­ff is dedicated to providing industry leading development and innovation both in terms of material and process. PrimeAsia also commits to engaging with its customers, employees and the communities in which it operates in a socio-environmental responsible and ethical manner. For more information visit: www.primeasialeather.com

ABOUT WWF

WWF is one of the world's leading conservation organizations, working for 60 years in nearly 100 countries to help people and nature thrive. With the support of more than 5 million supporters worldwide, WWF is dedicated to delivering science-based solutions to preserve the diversity and abundance of life on Earth, halt the degradation of the environment and combat the climate crisis. Visit www.worldwildlife.org to learn more.

PrimeAsia Leather Co.

