PriMED Physicians Recognized for Excellence in Senior Patient Care Honored During National Primary Care Week Oct. 4-8

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During National Primary Care Week, Oct. 4-8, six Dayton doctors will be honored as "Best Physicians" for providing exemplary health care to their senior patients. Teresa Menart, M.D., Mark Schloneger, M.D., William Randall, M.D., Thomas Greer, M.D., Jannette Froehlich, M.D., and Andrea Dillon M.D., PriMED Physicians, were chosen out of more than 1,000 independent primary care physicians nationwide for helping improve the lives of their patients.

A total of 32 physicians nationwide were selected winners by medical directors at agilon health (NYSE: AGL), a company transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients. The criteria for selection included how frequently they met with patients, time spent with those who are chronically ill and efforts to keep patients out of hospitals/emergency rooms.

"I am very proud of this impressive group of PriMED physicians who demonstrate a commitment to providing exceptional and efficient care to senior patients," acknowledges Mark Couch, M.D., president of PriMED Physicians. "From fostering patient engagement in wellness visits and screenings to personal contact with high-risk patients who need attention, these physicians are changing the healthcare landscape for the better."

"They are really lighting the way and showing how primary care doctors can make a meaningful difference in the lives of their senior patients," said Dr. Ben Kornitzer, chief medical officer at agilon health. "We believe the movement to value-based care, like that embraced by these physicians, is a fundamental part of the solution."

Value-based health care puts doctors in the "driver seat" of patient health outcomes. Studies show a significant relationship between the investment in primary care services and better patient outcomes. Still, a concerning trend documented by the Primary Care Collaborative shows a decline in funding for primary care services nationwide. This comes at a time when the nation's senior population is rising and there is a great need for primary care physicians.

National Primary Care Week highlights the importance of primary care in the overall U.S. healthcare system.

