PrimeHangout, Free and 100% Minority Owned Social Media is Here and Now Available for Your Enjoyment

PHILADELPHIA, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The current new normal around the world prompted and inspired the re-emergence of PrimeHangout a 100% minority owned social media positioned to successfully compete through amazing creativity and innovation. Here it is, new, free and life transforming social media developed for all fun-loving people of the world, Dr. Henry I. Balogun Founder/CEO, author of "Enemy of The Human Race" as well as "Culprit of Division: The Naked Truth" announced.

Dr. Henry I. Balogun

"Slide over Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, there is a new great place for people to hangout, enjoy and grow like never before! It is a unique playground for adult to connect, communicate one-on-one or in group, broadcast messages, inspire one another, show creativity and make extra income." Within the PrimeHangout platform are the following incredible technologies among many:

Smart Classified, otherwise known as sClassified© is a new technology designed to seek out employment opportunities for you while you're busy with other aspect of your live. "Traditional way of looking for a job is to search for it. sClassified© is out to reverse that tradition and this is no longer a plan. It is done. From now on, available jobs are going to be looking for qualified candidates. Our goal is to make it easier for anyone interested in employment to find one." sClassified© comes with the kind of automation and screening process only technology can deliver and this is just the beginning.

Transparency™ – the time has come to help students from elementary school to high school and possibly beyond in their quest for academic excellence, declared by Dr. Balogun. "No child should suffer and struggle quietly with learning problems, hence the development of Transparency™. What is Transparency™? Transparency™ is a free tool designed to help students overcome learning anxiety. For the sake of emphasis, Transparency™ is absolutely free. Ask your school to register to experience the beauty of it.

What you see or have access to within the PrimeHangout platform depend on who you are and your login credential. PrimeHangout provides helpful and growth oriented interconnected web of technologies within a social media and this is just the beginning There is nothing like this. PrimeHangout takes social networking to a new height. You've got to experience it to believe it. We are still work in progress. Go to www.primehangout.com to register and invite as many people as possible (friends, family, co-workers, including businesses, religious organizations and fellow members of the same congregation) to also register and experience the amazing benefits of PrimeHangout.

We are asking the media (Television, Radio, News Papers, Magazines) to give us equal attention, equal coverage and equal exposure as accorded Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter. Finally, we are asking investors to check us out for possible investment. We are ready to continue to innovate and grow as God would grant us the opportunity. Come in and hangout with us for a rewarding experience.

Contact: Henry I. Balogun, Ph.D, Tel.: (215) 704-8223 or [email protected]. Do not forget to follow us on Twitter @PrimeHangout.

