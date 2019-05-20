PrimeLife Research Brings Cardio Benefits of Nitric Oxide

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever since three American scientists won the 1998 Nobel Prize for discovering the vital role nitric oxide plays in the cardiovascular and nervous systems, more research has shown that nitric oxide is good for your heart.

But trying to take three-and-a-half tablespoons of beet-root powder, which is rich in nitrates, each day isn't easy. It tastes awful.

That is what prompted PrimeLife Research to develop Prime Flow, a premium beet root nitric oxide supplement that provides the heart healthy perks of the herbaceous plant to consumers in a more palatable and convenient form.

"We looked at how many others in our gym were taking supplements and realized there was a real need to cut through the pseudo-science," said PrimeLife Research co-founder Ryan Ott, a formulation scientist who has more than a decade of experience in pharmaceuticals where he has reviewed thousands of clinical research papers. "We aimed to create a premium nitric oxide product that could help keep your heart healthy. It was our mission to fill a serious nutritional gap."

Consumers already know the benefits of vegetables like kale or spinach but Prime Flow makes it easy with each serving able to deliver more nitrates than 16 ounces of leafy green vegetables through a unique blend of beet root, watermelon seed and hawthorne.

"This product does what it says it does and costs less than eating a pound of arugula daily," Ott said. "With a boost of nitric oxide, athletes are able to deliver more oxygen to working muscles during exercise, allowing them to push harder and go longer than they normally would."

Today, PrimeLife Research, a Philadelphia-area company continues to build on the 1998 Nobel Prize-winning discovery of the key role nitric oxide plays in keeping blood vessels healthy. Further research has determined this molecule may play an important part in many different bodily systems.

"The same way you take a multivitamin as an insurance policy, so should you supplement with nitrates daily," Ott said, "especially if you are sick of eating salad."

