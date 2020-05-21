PrimeMyBody, In Partnership With Donate Beauty, Donates $275,000 In Hemp-Based Skincare Products To Frontline Healthcare Workers

DALLAS, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeMyBody , a global leader in the hemp wellness industry, is honored to give back to frontline healthcare workers who are risking their health and lives for the well-being and safety of those directly affected by COVID-19.

Through a partnership with Donate Beauty , PrimeMyBody has donated $275,000 worth of hemp-based skincare products to frontline healthcare professionals working at 12 hospitals across the U.S., including:

St. David's Medical - McDade, TX

University Health System - San Antonio, TX

UT Houston - Department of Pediatrics - Houston, TX

- Department of Pediatrics - Medical City Children's - McKinney, TX

Pikeville Medical Center - Pikeville, KY

Medical City Alliance - Saginaw, TX

UMC Lubbock - Lubbock, TX

Memorial Hermann Hospital, Texas Medical Center - Houston, TX

Women's Hospital Texas - Stafford, TX

Medical Center Hospital Emergency Department - Odessa, TX

Ochsner - New Orleans, LA

Women's Hospital Texas - Houston, TX

On receiving hundreds of PrimeMyBody's NOX Airless Pumps and Sachets , Hydrate Pure moisturizer and Hempening Vanilla lip balm products for emergency staff at St. David's Medical Center in Texas, Samantha Wright says, "On behalf of the nurses, doctors and techs of SDMC ER, I'd like to thank PrimeMyBody for their kindness and generosity! It has changed our drab 'mask skin' to fresh and glowy skin."

As essential as they are, the masks and protective facial gear safeguarding frontline healthcare workers and their patients are causing a number of skin issues when worn for extended periods of time. Trapped heat, humidity, bacteria, and the constant contact with abrasive materials are causing rashes, pimples, skin irritations and visible trauma. Long-term glove use and repeated hand washing are leaving most healthcare workers with severely dry, cracked skin, and in many cases causes bleeding.

"I'm proud to be donating these skincare products to those that are on the frontlines and hope that they provide even a small sense of normalcy and inner beauty for these amazing warriors," says PrimeMyBody CEO, Paul Rogers.

Crafted with organically sourced hemp compounds and ethically-sourced botanical ingredients, PrimeMyBody's skincare products are formulated to work with the body to balance skin health, improve skin strength, and protect skin composition from the harshest of elements.

About PrimeMyBody

A recognized leader in the national and global hemp wellness industry, PrimeMyBody specializes in premium hemp and plant-based wellness products created from ethically-grown botanical ingredients that are formulated with highly efficient delivery methods. PrimeMyBody's affiliate marketing business model provides business and compensation opportunities for people who have an interest and passion for sharing and selling PrimeMyBody products. With headquarters in Dallas, PrimeMyBody services e-commerce sales throughout the United States, Japan, and Mexico. Further global operation expansion plans into markets such as Canada, Africa, and the EU are currently underway. Website: www.primemybody.com

Find us on social media:

FB IG Twitter

Media Contact:

Chris Fleck

[email protected]

SOURCE PrimeMyBody

Related Links

primemybody.com

