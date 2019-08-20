PrimeRevenue Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth year running, PrimeRevenue, a leader in business-to-business fintech providing working capital finance technology solutions to companies worldwide, is on the annual Inc. 5000 list. The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This honor coincides with another signal of PrimeRevenue's success: in the 4th quarter of 2019, the company will double the location space of its global headquarters in Atlanta, with a move into the prestigious Bank of America Plaza in the heart of the city's tech hub.

"We're honored to be included again in the Inc. 5000, particularly in a year that so far shows all signs of being a true milestone in PrimeRevenue's history," said PJ Bain, CEO, PrimeRevenue. "We're on track to process a quarter of a trillion dollars in trade payment transactions in 2019. From trade and upload volumes to the number of suppliers trading on PrimeRevenue's supply chain finance platform, all our key performance indicators are trending higher."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

PrimeRevenue's supply chain finance (reverse factoring) solutions help organizations in 70+ countries optimize their working capital to efficiently fund strategic initiatives, gain a competitive advantage and strengthen relationships throughout the supply chain. As the leading provider of working capital financial technology solutions, PrimeRevenue's diverse multi-funder platform processes more than $200 billion USD in payment transactions per year. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in London, Prague, Frankfurt, Hong Kong and Melbourne. Additional information about PrimeRevenue can be found at www.primerevenue.com | Twitter: @primerevenue | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/primerevenue.

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

