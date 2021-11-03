PrimeXBT Announces New iOS App Offering Full Suite Of Platform Features

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT , one of the fastest-growing trading platforms offering forex, cryptocurrency, stock indices, commodities, and more under one roof, has announced the launch of an all-new mobile application for iOS devices.

New iOS App Enables Access To Full Suite Of Features

The introduction of the all-new PrimeXBT iOS application will complement the existing web browser version of the platform by allowing access to the award-winning trading platform's full suite of features. It is also designed to cater to the growing demand of users who are regularly on the go.

"The world is moving completely mobile. This trend began a long time ago, and it is definitely here to stay. Being on the edge of innovation, we couldn't ignore this fact," PrimeXBT's product team lead explained. "We are proud to reveal the release of the native iOS application, with an Android version in development and coming soon," they added.

Global Markets On The Go, And Much More Under One Roof

The iOS app will bring parity across the entire PrimeXBT experience no matter the device, allowing access to global markets and more from a single, secure account protected by bank-grade security. The advanced trading platform also offers unrivaled personalized service with a dedicated account manager, the Covesting copy trading module, and an ever-growing roadmap packed with constant innovation.

The application is available immediately via an Apple App Store download link, and a walkthrough has been published on the official PrimeXBT company blog offering a demonstration of features and more information. PrimeXBT is welcoming all users to leave feedback and rate the app. Download the new iOS application today.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a multi-award-winning fintech company established in 2018 which offers a Cryptocurrency, FX, Indices, and Commodities synthetic contract trading infrastructure. The platform provides access to a wide range of trading tools while maintaining security, liquidity and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone. PrimeXBT also offers the Covesting copy-trading module, which allows users to browse through hundreds of trading strategies provided by other traders, and automatically copy their trading activity.

To learn more, visit https://primexbt.com .

Follow PrimeXBT on Facebook and Twitter .

SOURCE PrimeXBT