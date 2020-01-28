PrimeXBT Expands List of Trading Instruments, Reduces Minimum Trade Size

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT, a Bitcoin-based margin trading platform offering up to 1000x leverage across forex, stock indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, has announced a wealth of new instruments that are now available for trading.

New Forex Currencies and Trading Pairs

New Zealand Dollar (NZD)

NZD/CAD

NZD/CHF

NZD/JPY

NZD/SGD

NZD/USD

AUD/NZD

EUR/NZD

Singapore Dollar (SGD)

USD/SGD

EUR/SGD

GBP/SGD

Russian Ruble (RUB)

USD/RUB

Turkish Lira (TRY)

USD/TRY

New Trading Pairs on Existing Currencies

CAD/CHF

CAD/JPY

CHF/JPY

New Stock Indices

Europe 50 (EUR50)

50 France 40 ( FRANCE )

40 ( ) Spain 35 ( SPAIN )

35 ( ) Wall Street 30 (DOWJ)

New Trading Instruments Provide More Opportunities For Traders To Profit

New instruments provide traders with the greatest possible opportunity for both profit and portfolio diversification.

A PrimeXBT spokesperson says: "Our goal is to offer users as many trading instruments as possible. We will continue expanding the product line in 2020 by adding new tools, features, and even more instruments for trading, making PrimeXBT an all-in-one-solution for the modern trader".

Minimum Position Size Reduced Across All Trading Instruments

Apart from the new instruments now available on the trading platform, PrimeXBT has reduced the minimum position size across all instruments listed on the platform.

This allows traders with a small amount of starting capital to more easily access markets they could not before. Prior to the change, the minimum trade size for a Brent oil contract was 100 barrels, however, after the update users can now open positions at as low as 1 barrel, lowering the entry requirement from approximately $8,000 to $80 USD.

Combined with competitive trading commissions and a recently added progressive discount system for even lower trading fees of up to 50% off, PrimeXBT makes trading simple, and accessible, even with little starting capital.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a fintech company established in 2018 which offers a Cryptocurrency, FX, Indices, and Commodities trading infrastructure with up to 1000x leverage for long and short positions, and aggregated liquidity from multiple liquidity providers. The company provides access to real-time market data and a wide range of trading analysis tools while maintaining security, liquidity, and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone.

To learn more, visit https://primexbt.com.

