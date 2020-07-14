PrimeXBT Introduces New Forex Assets, Expands Trading Pairs

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT, an award-winning Bitcoin-based margin trading platform offering exposure to forex, stock indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, has further grown its list of expansive trading instruments by adding new assets and trading pairs.



Emerging Economies Lead List of New Forex Currencies Added



PrimeXBT has long offered all of the major forex currencies like USD, GBP, EUR, and JPY making up the majority of trading volume in the world's most liquid market.



However, a pack of emerging economies has the forex market buzzing, offering traders yet another avenue for opportunity and thrilling volatility.



To serve this growing demand in the forex market, PrimeXBT has now introduced the following new assets and trading pairs:

The Mexican Peso (MXN)

USD/MXN

EUR/MXN

GBP/MXN

The South African Rand (ZAR)

USD/ZAR

EUR/ZAR

GBP/ZAR

Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

EUR/HKD

GBP/HKD

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (CNH)

USD/CNH

Thai Baht (THB)

USD/THB

Trading Platform Also Expands Available Pairs On Existing Assets

PrimeXBT regularly responds to customer feedback by releasing new trading instruments. To cater to surging interest in precious metals and forex, the trading platform has enhanced its offering to include the following, new trading pairs on existing assets like gold, silver, and the Turkish Lira.



GBP/TRY

EUR/TRY

XAU/EUR

XAU/AUD

XAG/AUD

Unmatched Opportunity Offered Via One Powerful Platform



With the latest addition to the already diverse and massive lineup of trading instruments, PrimeXBT further solidifies its reputation for acting as a one-stop-shop for traders.



Traders seeking to gain exposure to a wide range of markets and assets all under one roof can try any of these new forex trading pairs alongside cryptocurrencies, commodities, and stock indices. All of these markets have shown historical volatility in recent months, offering opportunities abound for experienced traders and those new to markets alike.



In addition to the tremendous variety of trading instruments, PrimeXBT also offers built-in charting software, long and short positions, and much more for traders to take advantage of.

For more information on the newly listed assets and trading pairs, PrimeXBT has prepared a company blog post with additional details.





About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a fintech company established in 2018 which offers a cryptocurrency, FX, indices, and commodities trading infrastructure long and short positions, and aggregated liquidity from multiple liquidity providers. The company provides access to real-time market data and a wide range of trading analysis tools while maintaining security, liquidity, and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone.

To learn more, visit https://primexbt.com/.

