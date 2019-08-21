PrimeXBT Lowers Fees on Forex and Crypto

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT, a Bitcoin-based margin trading platform offering up to 500x leverage across forex, stock indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, announced that it has lowered its already competitive fees, becoming one of the most attractive trading platforms on the market today. The new fee structure includes a reduction in overnight financing fees on all crypto trading pairs, as well as a 10x reduction in trading fees across all forex pairs.

"We are delighted to offer new reduced fees to PrimeXBT platform users. We believe that traders should focus on trading opportunities rather than on costs. Oftentimes, amazing profit opportunities are being missed only due to unreasonably high fees. And we don't want that – we are here to provide the best possible trading environment for our customers," PrimeXBT officials commented.

Trading Fees on Forex Currency Pairs Reduced by 10x

The forex market is the largest and most liquid market in the world, making forex ideal for intra-day trading with leverage. PrimeXBT offers 18 of the world's most popular forex currency pairs. As of August 20th, trading fees across all forex pairs have all been reduced by a factor of 10x. Trading fees on spot contracts for gold and silver have also been lowered by 10x. The new commission structure allows high frequency traders to earn more profit on each successful position, and grow their capital at a faster rate.

Symbol Trading fee Financing/day Long Financing/day Short AUD/CAD 0.001% -1 points -2.8 points AUD/CHF 0.001% 3 points -8.2 points AUD/JPY 0.01% 1.9 points -6.89 points AUD/USD 0.001% -3.84 points -1.23 points EUR/AUD 0.001% -14.98 points 5.44 points EUR/CAD 0.001% -12.34 points 5.04 points EUR/CHF 0.001% 0.12 points -8.9 points EUR/GBP 0.001% -4.56 points 1.32 points EUR/JPY 0.001% -2.98 points 0.27 points EUR/USD 0.001% -12.62 points 5.76 points GBP/AUD 0.001% -12.83 points 1.91 points GBP/CAD 0.001% -8.61 points 1.43 points GBP/CHF 0.001% 3.11 points -8.9 points GBP/JPY 0.001% 1.11 points -5.95 points GBP/USD 0.001% -9.15 points 2.9 points USD/CAD 0.001% 1.23 points -4.67 points USD/CHF 0.001% 4.78 points -12.59 points USD/JPY 0.001% 3.41 points -11.76 points XAG/USD 0.001% -2.67 points 0.05 points XAU/USD 0.001% -11.56 points 1.95 points

Overnight Financing Fees Reduced for Crypto Assets

PrimeXBT features five of the most popular cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and EOS and offers trading with up to 100X leverage. Crypto assets are highly volatile with the potential for substantial profit. However, high overnight financing fees (for using borrowed funds) doesn't allow traders to hold their leveraged positions for a long period of time. With reduced financing commissions, PrimeXBT becomes an attractive solution not only for intra-day traders but for long term investors as well who are interested in holding their positions over one month. Such an offering is also interesting for institutional investors and hedge funds who tend to hold hedging positions against popular cryptocurrencies.

Symbol Trading fee Financing/day Long Financing/day Short BTC/USD 0.05% -$8.0 per 1 BTC -$8.0 per 1 BTC ETH/USD 0.05% -$0.15 per 1 ETH -$0.15 per 1 ETH ETH/BTC 0.05% -BTC 0.000015 per 1 ETH -BTC 0.000015 per 1 ETH LTC/USD 0.05% -$0.05 per 1 LTC -$0.05 per 1 LTC LTC/BTC 0.05% -BTC 0.000005 per 1 LTC -BTC 0.000005 per 1 LTC XRP/USD 0.05% -$0.0003 per 1 XRP -$0.0003 per 1 XRP XRP/BTC 0.05% -BTC 0.00000001 per 1 XRP -BTC 0.00000001 per 1 XRP EOS/USD 0.05% -$0.003 per 1 EOS -$0.003 per 1 EOS EOS/BTC 0.05% -BTC 0.0000003 per 1 EOS -BTC 0.0000003 per 1 EOS

Innovative Developments Create New Opportunities for Profit

As a leader in the fintech space and market innovator, PrimeXBT recently debuted a live preview of the Covesting fund management module – a full-scale peer-to-peer asset management module complete with a public ranking system – through a partnership with third-party platform Covesting.

The innovative and disruptive new technology will allow new and experienced traders alike to profit from one another. Pro traders can create a fund, and earn a cut of profitable trades made with the investment capital of other traders who have invested in the created fund. Investors can avoid the difficult road to becoming a successful trader by letting the pros do the work for them. Both sides will profit alongside each other in a synergistic way.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a fintech company established in 2018 which offers a Cryptocurrency, FX, Indices and Commodities trading infrastructure with up to 500x leverage for long and short positions, and aggregated liquidity from multiple liquidity providers. The company provides access to real-time market data and a wide range of trading analysis tools while maintaining security, liquidity, and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone.

