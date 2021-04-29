Primis Financial Corp. Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.38 for the First Quarter of 2021

MCLEAN, Va., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) ("Primis" or the "Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary Primis Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $9.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $27 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $0.39 on a basic and $0.38 on a diluted basis compared to $0.00 basic and diluted for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

The Company also announced its new digital banking initiative expected to launch in the fourth quarter of this year. As detailed below, the new digital bank will have unique technology-driven products and services and will initially be focused on consumer and small-business customers.

The Board of Directors also announced and declared a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on May 24, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 14, 2021. This is Primis' thirty-eighth consecutive quarterly dividend.

Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2021 versus three months ended March 31, 2020

Rebranding of the Corporation and the Bank from Southern National Bancorp of Virginia , Inc. and Sonabank, respectively, effective March 31, 2021 .

, Inc. and Sonabank, respectively, effective . Return on average assets of 1.19% versus 0.0% in the year-ago period.

Operating return on average assets (1) of 1.21% versus 0.63% in the year-ago period.

of 1.21% versus 0.63% in the year-ago period. Net income was $9.4 million , pre-tax pre-provision earnings were $11.3 million and pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings (1) were $11.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, versus $27 thousand , $3.5 million and $8.9 million , respectively for the first quarter of 2020.

, pre-tax pre-provision earnings were and pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings were for the first quarter of 2021, versus , and , respectively for the first quarter of 2020. Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets (1) of 1.43% and pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets (1) of 1.45% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 0.52% and 1.30%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020.

of 1.43% and pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets of 1.45% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 0.52% and 1.30%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020. Total assets at the end of first quarter of 2021 were $3.33 billion , an increase of 20.6%.

, an increase of 20.6%. Gross loans were $2.39 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021, up 8.1% from the year ago period. Excluding PPP balances, gross loans declined 7.1% over the same period.

at the end of the first quarter of 2021, up 8.1% from the year ago period. Excluding PPP balances, gross loans declined 7.1% over the same period. Loans on deferral were $112.8 million or 5.5% of gross loans excluding PPP balances. Approximately 59% of total deferrals were from the hotel portfolio while restaurant deferrals were approximately 1%.

or 5.5% of gross loans excluding PPP balances. Approximately 59% of total deferrals were from the hotel portfolio while restaurant deferrals were approximately 1%. Total deposits increased $613 million year-over-year despite a $288 million decline in time deposits over the same time frame. Non-time deposits comprised 83.7% of total deposits at March 31, 2021 versus 65.0% at March 31, 2020 .

year-over-year despite a decline in time deposits over the same time frame. Non-time deposits comprised 83.7% of total deposits at versus 65.0% at . Cost of deposits declined to 0.60% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 1.25% for the first quarter of 2020.

Mortgage income was $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 versus $231 thousand for the first quarter of 2020.

for the first quarter of 2021 versus for the first quarter of 2020. Allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding PPP balances) of 1.70% at March 31, 2021 versus 0.57% at March 31, 2020 .

versus 0.57% at . Book value per share of $16.22 and tangible book value per share(1) of $11.84 at March 31, 2021 , an increase of $0.63 and $0.73 , respectively, from a year ago despite a significant build in the allowance for credit losses and $0.40 in dividends paid over the last twelve months.

Commenting on the quarter, President and CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. stated, "I am proud of the accomplishments our bank has made over this past quarter, including a wildly successful rebranding effort. Launching a new brand and working to change perception in the marketplace is no easy task. Our employees have embraced the challenge of making Primis stand for superior customer service enhanced by technology. The feedback from customers has been tremendous so far. As we detail below, our new digital banking effort is the next exciting step of the Primis evolution."

Added Matthew A. Switzer, Executive Vice President and CFO, "Our liquidity continued to build in the quarter as cash and equivalents ended March at $480 million. Part of this liquidity build was due to a deposit relationship with a mortgage company that has generated more funds than anticipated. We anticipate normalization of this account in the second quarter which should reduce cash balances by approximately $100 million. We continue to focus on building core deposits while anticipating a more robust lending environment in the latter half of 2021 as the economy continues to open."

Announcement of New Digital Banking Initiative

As noted above, the Company announced plans for a new digital bank offering with a launch date during the fourth quarter of 2021. This venture will utilize a modern, cloud-based core platform provided by Finxact. The Company has also partnered with nearly a dozen technology firms to provide the most robust and unique banking experience including Apiture (for digital customer-facing and mobile applications), Savana (customer and product management and servicing) and Levvel (third-party lead for development and implementation). Key features enabled by this new technology include real-time processing and fully self-contained mobile applications, including in-app account opening, while utilizing the latest security protocols and robust consumer data protection.

The Company believes that this modern banking architecture is critical. First, this architecture greatly compresses the time for creative thoughts and ideas to become a reality in the customer's mobile application. Today's mobile applications are not functional or unique and severely limit the ability to incorporate banks' new ideas to address customer needs. Second, the Company's creative abilities and unique features will remain the property of Primis alone. The developers that breathe life into these new ideas will either be employed by or contracted to the Company and any distinguishing features will not be for sale or distribution by our core provider. This drastically lengthens the period of time in which the Company can differentiate itself and invites substantial collaboration from industry experts, consumers and fintech partners who previously had no avenue or platform to roll out exclusive solutions.

The initial rollout will center on deposit solutions for retail and small business customers and will incorporate a variety of unique and proprietary features that the Company believes will be very attractive for customers. Additionally, the Company's products and services in the digital bank will feature rates, fee schedules and customer incentives that recognize the substantially lower infrastructure costs borne by the bank to provide services. Management estimates that the capital outlay of developing a fully functional, modern core with unique and distinguishing characteristics will approximate the capital investment of two to three traditional branches in metropolitan-type markets.

The digital bank will operate in parallel with the Bank's existing infrastructure currently powered by solutions from Fiserv. Fiserv remains an important partner for the Company, and the Fiserv platform will continue to support the Bank's growth for the foreseeable future.

Mr. Zember noted, "Our branches and employees are passionate about providing the highest quality service and leadership in our local communities. This high-touch model is important but at the same time, we are cognizant of how customer behavior and demands for more technology have changed over the last year. We launched a new brand with a vision of being unique in this industry, wanting to use technology to improve the customer experience. Our efforts here should create a competitive advantage and something noticeably unique in our communities."

Panacea Financial Division Update

The Bank's Panacea Division ("Panacea"), which launched in November of 2020, has seen strong early success with physician household growth. Panacea continues to actively pursue partnerships to support the physician community such as the recently announced partnership with the Student Osteopathic Medical Association, the largest independent organization of osteopathic medical students. Additionally, Panacea closed its first medical school debt refinance loan in April which represents a new and potentially significant avenue for further loan growth. Lastly, the Panacea Financial Foundation closed its first round of grants to underrepresented ethnic and racial minority residents and fellow physicians in March and remains driven to help improve the minority representation within medicine.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased to $25.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from $20.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. PPP fee income was $4.95 million for the current quarter and was the primary factor contributing to the increase. The Company's reported net interest margin for the first quarter was 3.41% compared to 3.58% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.32% in the first quarter of 2020. Net interest margin excluding the effects of PPP loans(1) was 2.99% in the first quarter of 2021, down 24 bps from 3.23% linked-quarter due to significantly higher cash balances. Unrecognized net deferred fees related to PPP loans totaled $5.21 million versus $4.45 million at December 31, 2020.

Yield on loans for the first quarter was 4.82%, or 4.47%(1) excluding the effect of PPP loans, compared to 4.89% in the first quarter of 2020. While lower rates also lowered funding costs, the Company aggressively pursued core deposits during the year to replace brokered time deposits and other sources of wholesale funding. Despite actively pursuing core deposits and positively shifting the Company's deposit mix, the cost of total deposits still declined to 0.60% in the first quarter of 2021 from 1.25% in the year-ago quarter. The Company also paid off $20.0 million of subordinated debt with a floating-rate cost of three-month LIBOR plus 502 basis points in February of this year.

Noninterest Income

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, Primis had non-interest income of $3.8 million compared to $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Income on account maintenance and deposit service fees increased $119 thousand from the year-ago period primarily in account service charges and non-sufficient fund fees. Gains on our investment in Southern Trust Mortgage ("STM") increased to $1.3 million compared to $231 thousand in the same quarter in 2020, driven by higher margins on closed loans combined with a higher volume of mortgage activity. The gain on investment in STM was negatively impacted this quarter by an expense of approximately $1.2 million due to management restructuring at STM.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $18.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $19.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. As previously disclosed, the year ago period included $4.9 million of charges related to management restructuring. Excluding these charges, total noninterest expense increased $3.22 million, largely driven by an increase of $1.96 million in employee compensation and benefits year-over-year. In addition to generally higher staffing and compensation levels, employee compensation in the first quarter of 2021 was impacted by $200 thousand in recruitment payments as well as $454 thousand in employee incentive payments tied to core deposit generation in the fourth quarter of 2020. Other expenses also increased in the first quarter versus the year ago period, largely driven by a $711 thousand increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Loans outstanding grew to $2.39 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $2.21 billion at March 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, loans outstanding have decreased $156.2 million since March 31, 2020, largely driven by a $109.3 million decrease in 1-4 family residential balances. The Company ended the first quarter of 2021 with $112.8 million of loans on deferral, or 5.5% of total loans excluding PPP loans. Hotels account for 59% of all deferrals with approximately 25% of the hotel portfolio deferred at March 31, 2021. Of the hotel deferrals, 55% are paying interest with the remainder deferring both interest and principal.

Nonperforming assets, excluding portions guaranteed by the SBA, were 0.41% of total assets at March 31, 2021, compared to 0.43% at March 31, 2020. Loans rated substandard remained flat in the first quarter of 2021 from linked-quarter.

The allowance for credit losses was $34.9 million at March 31, 2021, up 174% from $12.7 million at March 31, 2020, due to pandemic-related provisioning and the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") accounting standard. The Company released $1.37 million of the allowance as economic outlook related to the pandemic improved in the quarter and unguaranteed loan balances declined. As a percentage of loans (excluding PPP), the allowance was 1.70% at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans remained low at 1 basis points for the first quarter of 2021 versus 18 basis points in the year-ago period.

Deposits

Total deposits increased to $2.69 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $2.43 billion at December 31, 2020 and $2.08 billion at March 31, 2020. During the quarter, CDs declined by $51.3 million while core deposits (demand, NOW, money market and savings) increased $307.3 million linked-quarter. Time deposits represented approximately 16% of total deposits at March 31, 2021. The Company is aggressively building sales and incentive cultures focused on growing and managing core deposits, with the primary attention on commercial and consumer checking accounts. Management expects continued improvement in the funding mix over the next several quarters with further reductions in total funding costs to occur in the last several quarters of 2021.

Stockholders' Equity

Book value per share as of March 31, 2021 was $16.22, an increase of $0.63 since March 31, 2020. Tangible book value per share(1) at the end of the first quarter of 2021 was $11.84, an increase of $0.73 since March 31, 2020. Shareholder's equity was $398.0 million, or 11.95% of total assets at March 31, 2021. Tangible common equity(1) at March 31, 2021 was $290.5 million, or 9.01% of tangible assets(1).

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of March 31, 2021, Primis had $3.33 billion in total assets, $2.39 billion in total loans and $2.69 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through forty-one full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

Primis Financial Corp.

Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For Three Months Ended:

Variance - 1Q 2021 vs.



























Selected Performance Ratios: 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020

4Q 2020

1Q 2020

Return on average assets 1.19% 1.15% 1.19% 0.61% 0.00%

4 bps 119 bps Operating return on average assets (1) 1.21% 0.82% 1.19% 0.61% 0.63%

39

58

Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets(1) 1.45% 1.56% 1.78% 2.28% 1.30%

(10)

15

Return on average equity 9.63% 9.16% 9.87% 4.92% 0.03%

47

960

Operating return on average equity (1) 9.79% 6.53% 9.87% 4.92% 4.57%

326

522

Operating return on average tangible equity (1) 13.45% 9.04% 13.72% 6.86% 0.04%

441

1,341

Cost of funds

0.78% 0.93% 0.83% 0.97% 1.60%

(15)

(82)

Net interest margin 3.41% 3.58% 3.18% 3.33% 3.32%

(17)

9

Gross loans to deposits 89.0% 100.3% 113.9% 116.7% 106.6%

(11) pts (18) pts Efficiency ratio

63.2% 55.2% 52.2% 45.6% 84.9%

8

(2,170)

Operating efficiency ratio(1) 62.5% 43.1% 52.2% 45.6% 61.9%

19

60



























Per Share Data:



















Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.37 $ 0.40 $ 0.19 $ -

4.15 % - % Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 0.39 $ 0.19 $ -

3.47

-

Book value per share $ 16.22 $ 16.03 $ 15.96 $ 15.67 $ 15.59

1.20

4.06

Tangible book value per share(1) $ 11.84 $ 11.60 $ 11.53 $ 11.21 $ 11.11

2.10

6.60

Cash dividend per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10

0.21

0.21

Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 24,349,884 24,272,312 24,270,455 24,246,355 24,168,359

0.32

0.75

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 24,509,052 24,401,037 24,375,383 24,352,708 24,388,085

0.44

0.50

Shares outstanding at end of period 24,532,795 24,368,612 24,368,853 24,361,603 24,297,703

0.67 % 0.97 %

























Asset Quality Ratios:



















Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets, excluding SBA guarantees 0.41% 0.47% 0.53% 0.57% 0.43%

(6) bps (3) bps Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.01% 0.13% (0.02%) 0.00% 0.18%

(12)

(17)

Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.46% 1.49% 1.02% 0.94% 0.57%

(3)

88

Allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans) 1.70% 1.71% 1.18% 1.09% 0.57%

(2)

112



























Capital Ratios:





















Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 9.01% 9.49% 9.22% 9.22% 10.17%

(47) bps (116) bps Leverage ratio (2)

9.35% 9.69% 9.28% 9.35% 10.46%

(34)

(111)

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2) 12.65% 13.05% 12.58% 11.23% 12.42%

(40)

23

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (2) 13.09% 13.52% 13.03% 11.65% 12.89%

(43)

20

Total risk-based capital ratio(2) 18.16% 19.58% 18.87% 14.59% 15.67%

(142)

249





(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures. (2)March 31, 2021 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C.























Primis Financial Corp. As Of :

Variance - 1Q 2021 vs.

(Dollars in thousands)





















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020

4Q 2020

1Q 2020

Assets





















Cash and cash equivalents $ 480,280 $ 196,185 $ 149,272 $ 82,586 $ 55,865

144.81 % NM % Investment securities-available for sale 170,216 153,233 157,896 160,979 168,520

11.08

1.01

Investment securities-held to maturity 33,180 40,721 49,323 53,958 59,234

(18.52)

(43.98)

Loans receivable, net of deferred fees 2,391,529 2,440,496 2,523,709 2,511,504 2,212,538

(2.01)

8.09

Allowance for credit losses (34,893) (36,345) (25,779) (23,627) (12,722)

(4.00)

174.27



Net loans

2,356,636 2,404,151 2,497,930 2,487,877 2,199,816

(1.98)

7.13

Stock in Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank 15,521 16,927 16,927 16,927 21,396

(8.31)

(27.46)

Equity method investment in mortgage affiliate 13,912 12,652 13,238 9,412 5,251

9.96

164.94

Preferred investment in mortgage affiliate 3,305 3,305 3,305 3,305 3,305

-

-

Bank premises and equipment, net 30,076 30,306 30,679 31,087 31,079

(0.76)

(3.23)

Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,947 7,511 7,033 7,111 7,664

(7.51)

(9.36)

Intangible assets

107,439 107,780 108,122 108,463 108,804

(0.32)

(1.25)

Bank-owned life insurance 65,569 65,409 65,015 64,622 64,236

0.24

2.08

Other real estate owned 2,255 3,078 5,388 6,006 5,876

(26.74)

(61.62)

Deferred tax assets, net 14,702 14,646 14,477 11,087 11,154

0.38

31.81

Accrued interest receivable 18,197 19,998 21,076 15,074 8,548

(9.01)

112.88

Other assets

12,235 12,771 14,892 13,677 11,815

(4.20)

3.55



Total assets $ 3,330,470 $ 3,088,673 $ 3,154,573 $ 3,072,171 $ 2,762,563

7.83 % 20.56 %

























Liabilities and stockholders' equity



















Demand deposits $ 511,611 $ 440,674 $ 467,581 $ 447,605 $ 338,095

16.10 % 51.32 % NOW accounts

821,746 714,752 472,553 424,096 380,977

14.97

115.69

Money market accounts 713,968 603,318 534,899 488,229 477,660

18.34

49.47

Savings accounts 202,488 183,814 179,756 171,681 151,406

10.16

33.74

Time deposits

438,773 490,048 561,685 619,918 727,216

(10.46)

(39.66)

Total deposits

2,688,586 2,432,606 2,216,474 2,151,529 2,075,354

10.52

29.55

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - short term 16,445 16,065 16,181 16,412 13,179

2.37

24.78

Federal Home Loan Bank advances 100,000 100,000 100,000 100,000 205,140

-

(51.25)

PPPLF Advances - - 283,906 333,574 -

-

-

Subordinated notes 95,367 115,329 115,378 56,689 56,686

(17.31)

68.24

Operating lease liabilities 7,629 8,238 7,800 7,896 8,509

(7.39)

(10.34)

Other liabilities

24,457 25,881 25,851 24,402 24,873

(5.50)

(1.67)



Total liabilities 2,932,484 2,698,119 2,765,590 2,690,502 2,383,741

8.69

23.02

Stockholders' equity 397,986 390,554 388,983 381,669 378,822

1.90

5.06



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,330,470 $ 3,088,673 $ 3,154,573 $ 3,072,171 $ 2,762,563

7.83 % 20.56 %

























Tangible common equity(1) $ 290,547 $ 282,774 $ 280,861 $ 273,206 $ 270,018

2.75 % 7.60 %































































































Primis Financial Corp. For Three Months Ended:

Variance - 1Q 2021 vs.



(Dollars in thousands)























Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited) 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020

4Q 2020

1Q 2020



Interest and dividend income $ 30,308 $ 31,919 $ 28,707 $ 28,672 $ 28,481

(5.05) % 6.41 %

Interest expense

5,353 6,265 5,709 6,199 7,966

(14.56)

(32.80)





Net interest income 24,955 25,654 22,998 22,473 20,515

(2.72)

21.64



Provision for credit losses (1,372) 3,101 2,000 10,899 3,450

(144.24)

(139.77)





Net interest income after provision for credit losses 26,327 22,553 20,998 11,574 17,065

16.73

54.27



Account maintenance and deposit service fees 1,817 1,700 1,633 1,489 1,698

6.88

7.01



Income from bank-owned life insurance 386 394 394 385 386

(2.03)

-



Equity gain from mortgage affiliate 1,315 2,571 3,826 4,161 231

(48.85)

NM



Realized losses on sales of investment securities - (620) - - -

(100.00)

-



Recoveries on loans and securities charged-off prior to acquisition 79 3,793 288 2,235 184

(97.92)

(57.07)



Other

220 129 130 123 321

NM

(31.46)





Noninterest income 3,817 7,967 6,271 8,393 2,820

(52.09)

35.35



Employee compensation and benefits 9,372 9,211 7,817 7,338 12,309

1.75

(23.86)



Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,355 2,114 2,151 2,044 2,558

11.40

(7.94)



Amortization of core deposit intangible 341 341 341 341 341

-

-



Virginia franchise tax expense 675 613 615 659 570

10.11

18.42



Data processing expense 799 814 701 956 707

(1.84)

13.01



Telecommunication and communication expense 522 378 382 369 368

38.10

41.85



Net (gain) loss on other real estate owned (60) 905 (16) - 71

NM

(184.51)



Professional fees

1,287 1,166 1,494 873 1,193

10.38

7.88



Other expenses

2,885 3,012 1,779 1,490 1,735

(4.22)

66.28





Noninterest expense 18,176 18,554 15,264 14,070 19,852

(2.04)

(8.44)





Income before income taxes 11,968 11,966 12,005 5,897 33

0.02

NM



Income tax expense 2,585 3,003 2,417 1,188 6

(13.92)

NM





Net income $ 9,383 $ 8,963 $ 9,588 $ 4,709 $ 27

4.69 % NM %

































(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures. The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.























Primis Financial Corp. As Of:

Variance - 1Q 2021 vs.

(Dollars in thousands)



















Loan Portfolio Composition 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020

4Q 2020

1Q 2020

Loans secured by real estate:





















Commercial real estate - owner occupied $ 421,666 $ 436,338 $ 416,446 $ 412,607 $ 409,443

(3.36) % 2.99 %

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 567,945 602,191 603,891 590,054 598,769

(5.69)

(5.15)



Secured by farmland 12,351 13,136 16,640 16,876 16,633

(5.98)

(25.74)



Construction and land development 104,661 103,401 120,108 122,105 115,090

1.22

(9.06)



Residential 1-4 family 515,518 559,299 581,949 612,941 624,818

(7.83)

(17.49)



Multi-family residential 136,914 107,130 107,529 100,567 90,551

27.80

51.20



Home equity lines of credit 85,160 91,857 97,870 101,355 106,957

(7.29)

(20.38)



Total real estate loans 1,844,215 1,913,352 1,944,433 1,956,505 1,962,261

(3.61)

(6.02)



























Commercial loans 188,050 189,622 217,511 205,009 224,308

(0.83)

(16.16)

Paycheck Protection Program loans 335,210 314,982 338,473 325,014 -

6.42

-

Consumer loans

24,054 22,540 23,292 24,976 25,969

6.72

(7.37)



Loans receivable, net of deferred fees $ 2,391,529 $ 2,440,496 $ 2,523,709 $ 2,511,504 $ 2,212,538

(2.01) % 8.09 %

























Loans by Risk Grade:



















Pass, not graded $ - $ 533,287 $ 574,954 $ 653,943 $ 630,827

(100.00) % (100.00) % Pass Grade 1 - Highest Quality 955 778 891 306 538

22.75

77.51

Pass Grade 2 - Good Quality 348,836 332,251 375,861 323,512 28,583

4.99

NM

Pass Grade 3 - Satisfactory Quality 1,110,453 627,270 878,031 837,606 866,316

77.03

28.18

Pass Grade 4 - Pass 853,234 872,604 660,630 662,534 664,124

(2.22)

28.48

Pass Grade 5 - Special Mention 33,661 29,809 14,132 14,006 11,622

12.92

189.63

Grade 6 - Substandard 44,390 44,497 19,210 19,597 10,528

(0.24)

NM

Grade 7 - Doubtful - - - - -

-

-

Grade 8 - Loss

- - - - -

-

-

Total loans

$ 2,391,529 $ 2,440,496 $ 2,523,709 $ 2,511,504 $ 2,212,538

(2.01) % 8.09 %















































































As Of or For Three Months Ended:









(Dollars in thousands)





















Asset Quality Information 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020









Allowance for Credit Losses: Allowance for Credit Losses Allowance for Loan losses









Balance at beginning of period $ (36,345) $ (25,779) $ (23,627) $ (12,722) $ (10,261)









Adoption of CECL - (8,292) - - -









Provision for loan losses 1,372 (3,101) (2,000) (10,899) (3,450)









Net charge-offs

80 827 (152) (6) 989









Ending balance

$ (34,893) $ (36,345) $ (25,779) $ (23,627) $ (12,722)



































Reserve for Unfunded Commitments: Allowance for Credit Losses Allowance for Loan losses









Balance at beginning of period $ (740) $ (55) $ (55) $ (55) $ (55)









Adoption of CECL - (305) - - -









Unfunded loan commitment expense (711) (380) - - -









Total Reserve for Unfunded Commitments $ (1,450) $ (740) $ (55) $ (55) $ (55)



































































As Of:

Variance - 1Q 2021 vs.



























Non-Performing Assets: 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020

4Q 2020

1Q 2020

Nonaccrual loans $ 14,251 $ 14,462 $ 15,270 $ 14,930 $ 8,941

(1.46) % 59.39 % Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more - - - - -

-

-

Total non-performing loans 14,251 14,462 15,270 14,930 8,941

(1.46)

59.39

Other real estate owned 2,255 3,078 5,388 6,006 5,876

(26.74)

(61.62)

Total non-performing assets $ 16,506 $ 17,540 $ 20,658 $ 20,936 $ 14,817

(5.90)

11.40

SBA guaranteed portion of non-performing loans $ 2,960 $ 3,076 $ 4,076 $ 3,513 $ 2,889

(3.77)

2.46



























Troubled debt restructuring $ 2,804 $ 987 $ 1,629 $ 1,667 $ 694

184.09

NM

Loans deferred under COVID-19 modifications $ 112,834 $ 122,010 $ 436,591 $ 707,841 $ 24,308

(7.52) % 364.18 %



















































The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.









































Primis Financial Corp.



















(Dollars in thousands) For Three Months Ended:

Variance - 1Q 2021 vs.



























Average Balance Sheet 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020

4Q 2020

1Q 2020

Assets





















Loans, net of deferred fees $ 2,436,713 $ 2,497,259 $ 2,501,614 $ 2,401,620 $ 2,200,926

(2.42) % 10.71 % Investment securities 193,364 204,968 213,039 222,124 231,794

(5.66)

(16.58)

Other earning assets 339,480 147,014 163,159 91,230 54,800

130.92

NM

Total earning assets 2,969,557 2,849,241 2,877,812 2,714,974 2,487,520

4.22

19.38

Other assets

240,737 252,231 256,284 250,897 252,700

(4.56)

(4.73)

Total assets

$ 3,210,294 $ 3,101,472 $ 3,134,096 $ 2,965,871 $ 2,740,220

3.51 % 17.15 %

























Liabilities and stockholders' equity



















Demand deposits $ 477,812 $ 459,830 $ 452,500 $ 418,382 $ 333,408

3.91 % 43.31 % Interest-bearing liabilities:



















NOW and other demand accounts 773,768 688,125 451,583 404,700 379,531

12.45

103.87

Money market accounts 653,443 569,223 504,887 488,648 469,651

14.80

39.13

Savings accounts 192,252 182,434 176,305 163,574 147,697

5.38

30.17

Time deposits

465,945 525,607 590,263 710,483 756,055

(11.35)

(38.37)

Total Deposits 2,563,219 2,425,219 2,175,538 2,185,787 2,086,342

5.69

22.86

Borrowings

226,398 260,493 547,182 371,836 251,830

(13.09)

(10.10)

Total Funding

2,789,617 2,685,712 2,722,720 2,557,623 2,338,172

3.87

19.31

Other Liabilities

25,539 26,588 25,869 24,495 21,781

(3.95)

17.25

Stockholders' equity 395,138 389,172 385,507 383,753 380,267

1.53

3.91

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,210,294 $ 3,101,472 $ 3,134,096 $ 2,965,871 $ 2,740,220

3.51 % 17.15 %

























Memo: Average PPP loans $ 333,145 $ 332,080 $ 335,653 $ 192,751 $ -

0.32 % - %

























Net Interest Income



















Loans



$ 28,957 $ 30,596 $ 27,266 $ 27,044 $ 26,741

(5.36) % 8.29 % Investment securities 1,042 993 1,129 1,247 1,361

4.93

(23.44)

Other earning assets 309 330 312 381 379

(6.36)

(18.47)

Total Earning Assets 30,308 31,919 28,707 28,672 28,481

(5.05)

6.41



























Non-interest bearing DDA - - - - -

-

-

NOW and other interest-bearing demand accounts 1,093 1,167 807 745 786

(6.34)

39.06

Money market accounts 1,085 984 800 830 1,575

10.26

(31.11)

Savings accounts 142 137 130 107 116

3.65

22.41

Time deposits

1,496 2,038 2,620 3,464 4,026

(26.59)

(62.84)

Total Deposit Costs 3,816 4,326 4,357 5,146 6,503

(11.79)

(41.32)



























Other Borrowings 1,537 1,939 1,352 1,053 1,463

(20.73)

5.06

Total Funding Costs 5,353 6,265 5,709 6,199 7,966

(14.56)

(32.80)



























Net Interest Income $ 24,955 $ 25,654 $ 22,998 $ 22,473 $ 20,515

(2.72) % 21.64 %

























Memo: SBA PPP loan interest and fee income $ 5,778 $ 5,725 $ 2,233 $ 512 $ -

0.93 % - % Memo: SBA PPP loan funding costs $ 288 $ 498 $ 174 $ 82 $ -

- % NM %













































































Net Interest Margin



















Loans



4.82% 4.87% 4.34% 4.53% 4.89%

(5) bps (7) bps Investments

2.19% 1.93% 2.11% 2.26% 2.36%

26

(17)

Other Earning Assets 0.37% 0.89% 0.76% 1.68% 2.78%

(52)

(241)

Total Earning Assets 4.14% 4.46% 3.97% 4.25% 4.60%

(32)

(46)



























NOW



0.57% 0.67% 0.71% 0.74% 0.83%

(10)

(26)

MMDA

0.67% 0.69% 0.63% 0.68% 1.35%

(2)

(68)

Savings

0.30% 0.30% 0.29% 0.26% 0.32%

-

(2)

CDs



1.30% 1.54% 1.77% 1.96% 2.14%

(24)

(84)

Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits 0.74% 0.88% 1.01% 1.17% 1.49%

(14)

(75)

Cost of Deposits 0.60% 0.71% 0.80% 0.95% 1.25%

(11)

(65)



























Other Funding

2.75% 2.96% 0.98% 1.14% 2.34%

(21)

41

Total Cost of Funds 0.78% 0.93% 0.83% 0.97% 1.37%

(15)

(59)



























Net Interest Margin 3.41% 3.58% 3.18% 3.33% 3.32%

(17)

9

Net Interest Spread 3.36% 3.53% 3.14% 3.27% 3.24%

(17)

12



























Memo: Excluding SBA PPP loans





















Loans

4.47% 4.57% 4.60% 4.83% 4.89%

(10) bps (42) bps

Total Earning Assets 3.77% 4.14% 4.14% 4.49% 4.60%

(37)

(83)



Net Interest Margin* 2.99% 3.23% 3.28% 3.51% 3.32%

(23)

(32)





*Net interest margin excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans assumes a funding cost of 35bps on average PPP balances in all applicable periods The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.

Primis Financial Corp.









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For Three Months Ended:















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items: 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 Net income

$ 9,383 $ 8,963 $ 9,588 $ 4,709 $ 27 Non-GAAP adjustments to Net Income:











Management Restructure / Recruiting 200 843 - - 4,899

Branch Closures - - - - 479

(Gain or recovery) / loss on securities - (2,964) - - -

Brand Initiative / Renaming - 1,000 - - -

Extraordinary PPP income and expense - (2,177) - - -

Other loss and related legal expenses - - - - -

Income tax effect (43) 729 - - (1,076)

Net Income adjusted for nonrecurring income and expenses $ 9,540 $ 6,394 $ 9,588 $ 4,709 $ 4,329















Net income

$ 9,383 $ 8,963 $ 9,588 $ 4,709 $ 27

Income tax expense 2,585 3,003 2,417 1,188 6

Provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense) (661) 3,481 2,000 10,899 3,450 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings $ 11,307 $ 15,447 $ 14,005 $ 16,796 $ 3,483

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 200 (3,298) - - 5,378 Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings $ 11,507 $ 12,149 $ 14,005 $ 16,796 $ 8,861















Return on average assets 1.19% 1.15% 1.19% 0.61% 0.00%

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.02% (0.33%) 0.00% 0.00% 0.63% Operating return on average assets 1.21% 0.82% 1.19% 0.61% 0.63%















Return on average assets 1.19% 1.15% 1.19% 0.61% 0.00%

Effect of tax expense 0.33% 0.39% 0.33% 0.18% 0.00%

Effect of provision for credit losses (0.08%) 0.45% 0.26% 1.49% 0.52% Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets 1.43% 1.98% 1.78% 2.28% 0.52%

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.03% (0.42%) 0.00% 0.00% 0.78% Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets 1.45% 1.56% 1.78% 2.28% 1.30%















Return on average equity 9.63% 9.16% 9.87% 4.92% 0.03%

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.16% (2.63%) 0.00% 0.00% 4.54% Operating return on average equity 9.79% 6.53% 9.87% 4.92% 4.57%

Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets 3.66% 2.51% 3.85% 1.94% (4.53%) Operating return on average tangible equity 13.45% 9.04% 13.72% 6.86% 0.04%















Efficiency ratio

63.17% 55.19% 52.22% 45.61% 84.87%

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses (0.70%) (12.07%) 0.00% 0.00% (22.99%) Operating efficiency ratio 62.48% 43.11% 52.22% 45.61% 61.88%















Book value per share $ 16.22 $ 16.03 $ 15.96 $ 15.67 $ 15.59

Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets (4.38) (4.43) (4.43) (4.46) (4.48) Tangible book value per share $ 11.84 $ 11.60 $ 11.53 $ 11.21 $ 11.11















Stockholders' equity $ 397,986 $ 390,554 $ 388,983 $ 381,669 $ 378,822

Less goodwill and other intangible assets (107,439) (107,780) (108,122) (108,463) (108,804) Tangible common equity $ 290,547 $ 282,774 $ 280,861 $ 273,206 $ 270,018















Equity to assets

11.95% 12.64% 12.33% 12.42% 13.71%

Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets (2.94%) (3.16%) (3.11%) (3.21%) (3.54%) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.01% 9.49% 9.22% 9.22% 10.17%















Net interest margin 3.41% 3.58% 3.18% 3.33% 3.32%

Effect of adjustment for PPP associated balances* (0.42%) (0.35%) 0.10% 0.18% 0.00% Net interest margin excluding PPP 2.99% 3.23% 3.28% 3.51% 3.32%



*Net interest margin excluding the effect of PPP loans assumes a funding cost of 35bps on average PPP balances in all applicable periods

SOURCE Primis Financial Corp.