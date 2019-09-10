Primis Introduces Closed Captions

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis, The Video Discovery Platform has begun rolling out Closed Captions as a default option for playlists across the Primis network this week. This product update is the latest in Primis's initiative to maintain an unmatched, industry-leading user experience.

While the feature is relatively common on other video channels, like Facebook, YouTube, and Netflix, Primis is among the first to implement the feature on a video ad unit.

The Primis Video Discovery unit now offers Closed Captions to publishing partners

The Primis unit will be using AI and machine learning tech from the GCP (Google Cloud Platform) in order to integrate automated Speech-to-Text into its platform. These capabilities will be free for partners that are promoting their own content through the Primis unit. This action was taken in order to ensure that our partners maintain the high UX standards that they have come to expect from Primis.

Closed Captions will enhance user experience, allowing site visitors to take control of their own viewing experience by offering them the option to consume video content through text. It will also have a positive impact on how the hearing impaired community consumes video content.

The utilization of Closed Captions is expected to increase user time-on-page and overall engagement. This includes interactions with the unit, such as turning the volume on, choosing full screen and viewing another video in the attached playlist.

About Primis

Primis leverages machine learning technology to serve consumers with video content they are most likely to engage with. The discovery engine is applied in a fully customizable video unit designed to fit natively in all websites. Their video solution helps publishers add new monetization opportunities and drive deeper engagement with consumers.

