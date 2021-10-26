Primo Water Corporation Earns Four Recognitions at 2021 Global Water Drinks Awards

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) ("Primo"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, today announced four recognitions earned at the 2021 Global Water Drinks Awards presented by Zenith Global.

The industry's only Global Water Drinks Awards are designed to celebrate excellence and innovation across every category of the packaged water industry. The awards were presented at the 18th Global Water Drinks Conference which is designed for industry leaders, suppliers, customers, and advisers, and provides a complete overview of the latest market trends, innovations and issues. Celebrating excellence and innovation across the global water drinks industry, the 7th annual awards attracted over 165 entries, with participation from every continent worldwide.

Primo was awarded four recognitions:

Winner – Best Flavored Water – Key Lime Twist

Finalist – Best Flavored Water – Blackberry Pomegranate

Finalist – Best Flavored Water – White Peach

Mountain Valley Spring Water has been naturally free-flowing for thousands of years. Its sacred source is tucked deep in the pristine wilderness of the Ouachita Mountains, where we've been bottling it in glass to preserve its award-winning, mineral-rich taste since 1871.

Our sparkling essences preserve the natural minerals of the source with a touch of effervescent goodness and natural fruit essences in three refreshing flavors: Blackberry Pomegranate, Key Lime Twist and White Peach. Mountain Valley sparkling essences are a thirst-quenching favorite of chefs and mixologists alike as well as the discerning water consumer.

Winner – Best Technology Innovation – Aqua Barista

In the past, beverage consumers didn't have much choice about their home and office beverage dispensers. They could choose a hot-and-cold water dispenser, and they could choose a separate coffee maker. The AquaBarista provides an affordable, innovative and streamlined option for multiple beverage choices in a sleek design.

"We are honored to be recognized for four of our outstanding products, celebrating innovation and our investment in providing our customers a unique portfolio of sustainable drinking water solutions," said Tom Harrington, Chief Executive Officer of Primo.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe and generates approximately $2.0 billion in annual revenue. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through retailers and online at various price points. The dispensers help increase household penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo's razorblade offering. Primo's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 22-country footprint direct to the customer's door, whether at home or to businesses. Through its Water Exchange and Water Refill businesses, Primo offers pre-filled and reusable containers at over 13,000 locations and water refill units at approximately 22,000 locations, respectively. Primo also offers water filtration units across its 22-country footprint representing a top five position.

Primo's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring, and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com.

SOURCE Primo Water Corporation

Related Links

https://primowatercorp.com/

