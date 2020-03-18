Primo Water Corporation to Hold a Fireside Chat With Nik Modi From RBC Capital Markets

Operations Update

TAMPA, FL, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE and TSX:PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), formerly Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT; TSX:BCB), a leading provider of direct to consumer bottled water and water filtration services in North America and Europe, as well as a leading provider of water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water in the U.S. and Canada today announced that its management team will host a fireside chat on March 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET with covering analyst Nik Modi from RBC Capital Markets.

The webcast will be available through the company's website at https://www.primowatercorp.com and will be recorded and archived for playback on the investor relations section of the website for two weeks following the event.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo (formerly Cott Corporation) is a pure-play water solutions provider with a leading volume-based national presence in the North American and European direct to consumer industry for bottled water, a top five position across point of use or water filtration within our 21-country footprint as well as leading positions in water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water in the U.S. and Canada. Our platform reaches over 2.5 million customers across North America and Europe and is supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, and small and large retailers.

