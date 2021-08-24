Primo Water Corporation to Host 2021 Investor Day

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, today announced it intends to host a virtual investor day on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, starting at 9 a.m. (ET). Registration details will be available on its website by November 1,2021 at www.primowatercorp.com.

The event will be hosted by Tom Harrington, Primo's Chief Executive Officer, and Jay Wells, Primo's Chief Financial Officer. The topics will include the Company's strategic priorities, capital allocation plan, ESG initiatives and an update on the Company's medium- and longer-term financial outlook and guidance. The presentation will be followed by a live question-and-answer session.

"Following our successful transformation into a pure play water company and effectively navigating the pandemic over the last 18 months, we look forward to sharing our plan for the next phase of our journey to provide strong value creation for our shareholders," said Tom Harrington, Primo's Chief Executive Officer.

A live webcast as well as related presentation materials will be available to all interested parties through the Investor Center section of Primo's website at Events & Presentations - Primo Water Corporation. For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America, Europe and Israel and generates approximately $2.0 billion in annual revenue. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers. The dispensers help increase household penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo's razorblade offering. Primo's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 22-country footprint direct to the customer's door, whether at home or to commercial businesses. Through its Water Exchange and Water Refill businesses, Primo offers pre-filled and reusable containers at over 13,000 locations and water refill units at approximately 22,000 locations, respectively. Primo also offers water filtration units across its 22-country footprint representing a top five position.

Primo's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com .

