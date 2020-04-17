PrimoHoagies Notifies Customers of Data Security Incident

WESTVILLE, N.J., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimoHoagies Franchising, Inc. ("PrimoHoagies" or the "Company") announced today that it had suffered a data security incident, enabling unauthorized parties to access payment card information. Immediately upon discovering this, PrimoHoagies worked with industry-leading cybersecurity firms to assist with an investigation. The Company also contacted payment card brands so steps could be taken to prevent fraudulent activity on any affected cards. In addition, the Company notified law enforcement about this criminal activity and will continue to provide whatever cooperation is necessary to hold the malicious actors accountable.

PrimoHoagies has been working closely with cybersecurity experts and the payment card brands to protect its customers' payment cards. The incident was limited to payment cards used for online purchases only and did not impact cards used for in-store purchases. The issue has since been resolved. PrimoHoagies has also adjusted the payment platform.

Based on the Company's investigation, it appears that payment cards used by customers for online purchases between July 15, 2019 and February 18, 2020 may be involved. The affected payment card information may have included names, addresses, payment card numbers, expiration dates, and security codes.

PrimoHoagies encourages customers to carefully review and monitor their payment card account statements. If a customer believes his or her payment card may have been affected, the customer should immediately contact his or her bank or card issuer. PrimoHoagies has notified payment card networks so that they can coordinate with card issuing banks to monitor for fraudulent activity on cards used during the identified timeframe. PrimoHoagies is offering complimentary identity protection and credit monitoring services for its customers. Further information for customers including how to enroll in these free services can be found at the PrimoHoagies website at https://www.primohoagies.com/orders/important-privacy-notice.php or by calling its dedicated call center at 1-833-979-2218, Monday through Friday (except holidays) between 9am - 9pm Eastern Time.

About PrimoHoagies:

PrimoHoagies is an Italian specialty sandwich shop headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, with restaurants in eight states across the East Coast.

SOURCE PrimoHoagies Franchising, Inc.