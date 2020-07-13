PrimoHoagies Opens in Mahwah, NJ

MAHWAH, N.J., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate its Grand Opening on July 13, PrimoHoagies will be giving the first 100 people to visit and join the rewards program a free Primo Size Hoagie. Then the "primo size" hoagies are only $6.99 for the rest of the day!

PrimoHoagies uses the highest quality meats and cheeses from Thumanns, sliced fresh and piled high on their award-winning seeded bread baked fresh every few hours. The recipes are namesakes to the business, passed down generation to generation. All produce is sourced locally and freshly chopped every day.

PrimoHoagies Philly Cheesesteak Italian Speciality Sandwich

"We went the extra mile for our menu items. Our seeded bread is award-winning, our cheeses are gourmet, and our produce is farm-to-table. We use the highest quality Thumann's meats and pride ourselves on creating a sandwich shop that stands out from the others," said Anthony Falange, co-owner of the newest franchise location in Mahwah.

The current menu includes Italian classics with salami, soppressata, capicola, and prosciutto, Philly steaks, specialties, and "Diablos," which are spicy hoagies topped with hot pepper cheese.

Text "Primo" to 484-270-4000 to join the rewards program and start saving with special offers. Or stop on by our newest location in Mahwah today.

About PrimoHoagies

PrimoHoagies opened its doors in South Philadelphia for the first location in 1992. PrimoHoagies prides itself on serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh, piled high, on their award-winning seeded bread. The success is attributed to several factors contributing to the Primo difference. First, the quality and consistency results in repeat and loyal customers. Second, the long-tenured staff understands how to provide excellent customer service. Finally, PrimoHoagies prides itself on only serving the freshest gourmet quality meats and cheeses which allows for a diverse menu featuring dozens of Specialty Hoagies, unique and original to PrimoHoagies.

PrimoHoagies now has 90 franchises open across the eastern seaboard across 7 states - PA, DE, NJ, MD, SC, FL and VA.

PrimoHoagies is headquartered in Westville, NJ. They also have a non-profit foundation called PrimoCares. The foundation provides help to children within the communities where PrimoHoagies stores are located. For more information about PrimoHoagies visit: https://www.primohoagies.com.

