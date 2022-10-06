Primoris Expands Powerful Provider Enrollment Network to Include Missouri and Illinois

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primoris Credentialing Network has expanded into the Missouri and Illinois markets with its delegated credentialing offering. Primoris is the largest credentialing IPA in the Midwest. It now accepts applications for delegated credentialing from providers in these two states wishing to simplify their credentialing process into one trusted application.

On average, Primoris can reduce the credentialing timeline to just 15 days.

Primoris anticipates being delegated with Aetna , United , and all major health plans in both states in the immediate future. Primoris is currently delegated in Illinois with Multiplan/PHCS, Prime Health, and USA MCO, as well as with the following plans in Missouri:

Primoris' expansion is in cooperation with its Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services ' sister brands, 5ACVO and Fifth Avenue Agency . 5ACVO provides primary source verification services to providers from Alaska to Florida, while Fifth Avenue Agency can leverage the credentialing process to provide a robust underwriting file for medical malpractice underwriting. Collaboratively, this group of medical companies creates a substantial healthcare team with deep experience in every area of the industry.

Primoris Credentialing Network has an extensive history of providing unique credentialing solutions to providers throughout the Midwest. The company currently offers 54+ health plan and network provider enrollment options . Primoris' record includes:

Shrinking the credentialing period on average for delegated plans to 15 days ,

Continually bringing new payer opportunities to providers,

Being NCQA Credentialing Accredited , and

Credentialing through Primoris gives providers a single representative to help interface with all delegated plans on credentialing issues. For example, in OK, providers only need to submit one application to enroll in 25+ delegated health plans with access to 54+ health plans and network options.

Utilizing the power of the single point of contact, the Primoris team will collaboratively use 385+ years of combined industry experience to facilitate enrollment. With Primoris, credentialing expenses become fixed flat costs without hidden or confusing fees. Credentialing and plan enrollment can be complex. Primoris strives to help make it as simple and cost-effective as possible.

