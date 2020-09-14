Primrose Schools Launches Innovative Proprietary Music and Literature Program Nationwide

Today, Primrose Schools is implementing Harmony & Heart™ , a new music and character development program that offers a unique approach to music and children's literature, teaching important music skills while reinforcing these critical social-emotional skills in a fun and engaging manner. In this program, the thoughtful integration of music and books complement each other to teach music skills like rhythm and melody, strengthen cognitive skills like math and language, and help reinforce character lessons such as fairness and empathy. While character development and music education have been an ongoing part of the Primrose Schools Balanced Learning® curriculum since the schools' inception, this exclusive program was designed to help children grow as students, musicians and people, inspiring children to think creatively, listen intently and act compassionately.

"Children love music, dancing and listening to stories – and the early development benefits of these activities with young children are undeniable. At Primrose, we saw an opportunity to create an innovative curriculum rooted in music and literature," said Jo Kirchner, CEO of Primrose Schools. "In a time when social and emotional skills are valued more than ever before, our Harmony & Heart program provides delightful early learning experiences that nurture active minds, healthy bodies and happy hearts in young children and skills that will influence their development for life."

Primrose Schools sought the expertise of world-renowned children's authors and experts in early music theory to develop the Harmony and Heart™ curriculum. The literature collection was developed in partnership with pediatrician and author Laura Jana, MD and children's author Julia Cook, MS. The music curriculum was developed in partnership with early music learning theory experts Jennifer Sutton McDonel, PhD and Heather Kirby, MM. Designed for infants to Kindergartners, children experience this exclusive program at least twice a day at Primrose schools.

