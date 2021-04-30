Primrose Schools® Opens 450th School, Continues Expansion in D.C., Northern Virginia and Maryland

"When we launched our first franchise in 1990, we had the vision to bring a premier early learning experience to children across America. What I could not have imagined is that we'd be celebrating the opening of our 450th school as we continue to navigate a global pandemic," said Jo Kirchner, CEO of Primrose Schools. "After the year we have been through, milestones seem to mean more. The incredible importance of what we do has become apparent to everyone, and we're more energized than ever to prepare our next generation of leaders."

Primrose School of Arlington is owned by sisters Saniya Dhala and Zahra Isani. Driven by their shared experiences and dedication to the Arlington community, the sisters made the decision to leave the finance and food industries to open their own Primrose school and help address the growing demand for quality early education and care in their community. They chose Primrose Schools because of its proven model that has been trusted for nearly 40 years.

"My sister and I both share a passion for providing working parents with quality childcare solutions because of the personal challenges experienced trying to find early education and care options for children," said Saniya Dhala, Primrose School of Arlington Franchise Owner. "There are so many busy working parents like myself in the heart of the D.C. metro area who desire high-quality early education and care near their homes and jobs and we are excited to provide the educational experience and nurturing environment they're seeking."

Primrose Schools opened 28 new schools in 2020, with more aggressive growth goals set nationwide in 2021. And across the Washington metropolitan area the five new Primrose schools will join 11 existing locations .This footprint and planned growth underscore the increased demand for quality early education programs that provide parents with peace of mind about returning to work. As the lines between home and work environments remain blurred with continued remote working options, residents and working parents especially want a community where they can have it all. The high-quality early learning and care Primrose Schools provides is a key component to a thriving "Live, Work, Play, Learn" community like Arlington.

"We are thrilled to welcome Primrose School to Arlington," said Katie Cristol, Vice Chair of the Arlington County Board. "There continues to be a great need for high-quality early education and child care options in our community and Primrose Schools delivers that in a convenient setting, close to neighborhoods and businesses."

Primrose School of Arlington is located next to Colonial Village on Wilson Boulevard in a multi-use, LEED certified complex that was built between 1986 and 1999. The project, consisting of three buildings, is 750,158 square feet. The construction of the school contributed approximately $2.5 million to the local economy and will create approximately 20 jobs once it reaches full capacity. The school can accommodate up to 185 children.

