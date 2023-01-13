Prince George County Families Meet Independent Schools at School Choice Fair

Private school fair to feature STEM carnival, workshops for families

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Md., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Families are invited to explore more than 40 independent school options at Prince George County's first School Choice Week fair on Saturday, Jan. 21. The inaugural event will be jam-packed with resources and fun, from workshops for parents on admissions and financial aid to face painting and a STEM Carnival for children.

Hosted by the Black Student Fund and Prince George Parents Alliance for Educational Options, the free fair takes place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bishop McNamara High School. Families will have an opportunity to speak with school representatives, network, and learn about K-12 education options in a positive, supportive environment. While parents "shop" for schools, children can enjoy family-friendly activities and entertainment.

Award-winning influencer Jenny the Voice will be in attendance, covering the event for her 1.2 million followers on TikTok.

The fair is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states.

"This in person and virtual event will provide Maryland families with information that makes school choice a reality," said Leroy Nesbitt of the Black Student Fund.

This event is planned by the Black Student Fund, which serves as an advocate for children and strives to assure that all students and their families have equal access to superior educational opportunities, and Prince George Parents Alliance for Educational Options, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to maximizing independent school options and opportunities for all families in Prince George's County Maryland.

Bishop McNamara High School is located at 6800 Marlboro Pike in Forestville. Register for the free event at eventbrite.com/e/pg-school-choice-fair-2023-tickets-428637435107 . A list of participating schools can be found at pgpaeo.org/participating-schools.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week