Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University Pursues Efforts to Bring Prince Sultan College for the Visually Impaired to Reality

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University continues to pursue efforts to bring Prince Sultan College for the Visually Impaired (PSCVI) to reality. The PSCVI is intended to provide the best environment to help the visually impaired to overcome their impairment and integrate into the community. The college fills in the huge deficit facing the Saudi society and the world in general in the provision of education and training services for visually impaired.

It aims to prepare and qualify the visually impaired to be self-sufficient and integrate into the community and fulfill their ambition in life.

For this purpose, the PSCVI shall:

provide learning and training opportunities for the visually impaired.

prepare the visually impaired for college education and employability in the workplace.

help the visually impaired acquire life skills to become self-confident and self-sufficient.

