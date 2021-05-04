Prince of Travel Releases Highly Anticipated "Canada's 12 Best Travel Credit Cards for May 2021"

Prince of Travel, a website dedicated to helping Canadian consumers raise their travel game, has released its highly anticipated list of "Canada's 12 Best Travel Credit Cards for May 2021."

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "No matter how often someone travels or what their style is, travel credit cards are great for earning rewards, making points bookings, and enhancing the travel experience with elite benefits," says Prince of Travel's founder Ricky Zhang.



For years, Prince of Travel has been the website of choice for Canadians looking to leverage travel bonuses and points as they explore the world. But because identifying the ideal travel credit cards for an individual consumer's needs is typically time-consuming and often confusing, far too many travelers are missing out on these valuable benefits. Prince of Travel's "Canada's 12 Best Travel Credit Cards for May 2021" aims to solve that problem by offering visitors a centralized resource to access detailed information on the absolute best credit cards in a dozen distinct categories:

Best Overall Travel Credit Card

Best Premium Travel Credit Card

Best Travel Credit Card for Aeroplan Benefits

Best Visa Card for Earning Frequent Flyer Miles

Best Mastercard for Earning Frequent Flyer Miles

Best Travel Credit Card for Hotels

Best No Fee Travel Credit Card

Best Travel Credit Card with No Foreign Transaction Fees

Best Travel Credit Card for Families

Best Travel Credit Card for Daily Spending

Best Travel Credit Card for Paid Business Class Fares

Best Travel Credit Card for Travel Insurance



The Prince of Travel team has prepared comprehensive write-ups describing the benefits associated with each featured card, as well as full explanations of their individual strengths and weakness. Visitors will also discover expert advice on selecting the perfect travel credit cards.



About Prince of Travel

Some of the most satisfying and luxurious travel experiences can be virtually free, simply by maximizing travel rewards. Prince of Travel was founded to help Canadian consumers raise their travel game and inspire them to head out into the world.



Visitors to PrinceofTravel.com are invited to subscribe to Ricky's complimentary newsletter and have weekly travel updates delivered straight to their inboxes.



