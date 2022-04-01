PRINCE ROYCE'S "CLASSIC TOUR" TICKETS ON SALE NOW

THE GLOBAL BACHATA IDOL AND CREATOR OF CLASSIC HITS CELEBRATES A DECADE OF HIS CAREER AND RETURNS TO THE STAGE WITH A GREATEST HITS CONCERT

THE PRINCE ROYCE 'CLASSIC TOUR' STARTS SEPTEMBER 16TH AT THE FTX ARENA IN MIAMI, FL AND WILL VISIT THE TOP CITIES IN THE UNITED STATES

MIAMI, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global bachata idol, Prince Royce, returns to the concert stage with his Classic Tour, where he will celebrate his career of over a decade with a unique, heartfelt and intimate show featuring his greatest hits, and especially dedicated to his fans. The Classic Tour will make stops in eleven of the most important cities in the United States starting at the FTX Arena in Miami in September, and will travel to Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles and of course his hometown of New York, among others.

Global bachata idol, Prince Royce, returns to the stage with his "Classic Tour" Tweet this Prince Royce Classic Tour 2022 Prince Royce Classic Tour 2022

"I am so happy that I will soon be able to share my Classic Tour with all my fans who have been there for me unconditionally since the beginning of my career. I'm still here because of you and with gratitude I dedicate this tour to all of you," expressed the singer-songwriter.

Tickets for the Classic Tour are now available at venue box offices and at princeroyce.com . VIP and meet & greet packages are sold separately at https://www.loudlive.com/roycevip

The U.S. tour will be presented by Loud And Live and is sponsored by Cerveza Presidente.

"After much anticipation, we are proud to be able to bring the return of Prince Royce to stages across the United States so that his beloved audience can once again enjoy his hits on his Classic Tour", said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live.

Official tour dates include:

DATE CITY VENUE 09/16/2022 Miami, FL FTX Arena 09/17/2022 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live 09/18/2022 Atlanta, GA The Eastern 09/22/2022 Dallas, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie 09/23/2022 Houston, TX Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land 09/25/2022 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theatre 10/01/2022 New York, NY United Palace 10/02/2022 Washington DC DAR Constitution Hall 10/07/2022 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater 10/08/2022 San Jose, CA San Jose Center for the Performing Arts 10/09/2022 Santa Barbara, CA The Arlington Theater

Additional dates may be announced.

In the last decade, Prince Royce has become a global bachata idol with more than 84 million followers on social networks and 22 number ones on the radio charts. He has been honored with prestigious awards including 24 Billboard Awards, 20 Premios Lo Nuestro, 19 Premios Juventud, 6 Latin AMAs and 14 Latin GRAMMY nominations.

Prince Royce was recently a global top trend on YouTube with his most recent single "Te Espero" with Maria Becerra, and a few weeks ago, he won his twentieth Premio Lo Nuestro and received two nominations for the 2022 Latin American Music Awards.

About Loud And Live

Loud And Live, an entertainment, marketing, media and live events company, fusing music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence in the United States, Europe and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.

About Prince Royce

In the past 11 years, multi-platinum award-winning, singer/songwriter Prince Royce has become a bona fide Latin superstar and bachata music idol, scoring 22 #1 radio hits, 24 Billboard Latin Music Awards, 20 Premio lo Nuestro Awards, 19 Premios Juventud Awards, 9 Latin AMAs, and 14 Latin GRAMMY nominations.

Royce has a massive fan base with more than 79 million followers on social media and he has sold out many of the most prestigious venues in Latin America and the United States. In February 2019 Prince Royce made history becoming the first and only tropical music artist to perform at the Houston Rodeo at the NRG Stadium where he attracted more than 55,000 euphoric fans.

Some of the artist's collaborations include: Shakira, Chris Brown, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Thalia, Maná, Daddy Yankee, Becky G, Anitta, Ludacris, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Farruko and Maluma, among others.

August 9, 2018 was proclaimed "Prince Royce Day" in New York by Mayor Bill de Blasio, in recognition of his contributions to society and for being a role model to youth in his home town. He was also induced into the Bronx Hall of Fame in 2017, with a street named after him, becoming the youngest public figure ever to achieve such an honor.

Royce was the second most successful Latin artist of the last decade (2010-2020) according to Billboard's Top Latin Artists of the Decade chart. His 2013 album "Soy El Mismo" was included in Billboard's "50 Best Latin Albums of the Decades" list. Royce's self-titled debut album is #4 on Billboard's list of Top Latin Albums of the Decade (2010s) and he has three songs in the Hot Latin Songs of the Decade chart "Darte Un Beso", "Corazón Sin Cara" and "El Verdadero Amor Perdona" x Mana.

Recently Royce set a new record with twenty-nine weeks at #1 on the Billboard Tropical Airplay chart with smash hit "Carita De Inocente" earning him an official Guinness World Records certification.

Prince Royce has been #1 on Billboard's Year-End Tropical Airplay Artists chart for two consecutive years (2020 and 2021). His single "Carita De Inocente" was 2020's #1 Tropical Song according to Billboard's Tropical Airplay Songs chart.

Royce's self-titled debut album is 10X Diamond and the artist has seven hit songs that have been certified Diamond by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America): "Corazón Sin Cara" (26x Diamond), "Darte Un Beso" (21x Diamond), "Sensualidad" (19x Diamond), "Deja Vu" (15x Diamond), "El Clavo" (12x Diamond), "Bubalu" (11x Diamond), and "El Amor Que Perdimos" (10x Diamond).

SOURCE Loud and Live, Inc.