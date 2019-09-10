Princess Cruises 3 for Free Sale Returns Offering Cruise Deals to Worldwide Destinations

The 3 for Free cruise sale runs through October 31, 2019 and includes perks for everyone – up to four guests per stateroom:

Free onboard gratuities , up to a $16.50 value per day per guest for up to four guests in a stateroom.

, up to a value per day per guest for up to four guests in a stateroom. Free stateroom location upgrades - enables guests to get the best preferred stateroom available within that stateroom type for the lowest possible fare.

- enables guests to get the best preferred stateroom available within that stateroom type for the lowest possible fare. Free onboard spending money - up to $800 per stateroom, based on cruise length and stateroom category

Included in the 3 for Free sale are cruises onboard the cruise line's newest ship, Sky Princess, to Scandinavia and Russia, as well as voyages to sought-after destinations including cruises to Alaska, Japan and the Mediterranean. Cruise deals include:

Grand Princess seven-day "Voyage of the Glaciers" Alaska cruises, from Vancouver to Anchorage ( Whittier ) - $649 interior; $1,529 balcony

cruises, from to ( ) - interior; balcony Sky Princess (debuting in October 2019 ) 11-day Scandinavia and Russia cruises, roundtrip from Copenhagen - $1,999 interior; $2,399 balcony

) 11-day Scandinavia and cruises, roundtrip from - interior; balcony Crown Princess seven-day Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona to Rome (Civitavecchia) - $849 interior; $1,149 balcony

to (Civitavecchia) - interior; balcony Regal Princess 12-day British Isles cruises from London ( Southampton ); $1,799 interior; $2,149 balcony

( ); interior; balcony Diamond Princess nine-day Japan cruises from Tokyo ( Yokohama ); $1,249 interior; $1,899 balcony

cruises from ( ); interior; balcony Caribbean Princess seven-day Eastern or Western Caribbean cruises, roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale - $899 interior; $1,399 balcony

More information about the Princess Cruises 3 for Free sale can be found at https://www.princess.com/cruise-deals-promotions/.

All prices are per guest and based on double occupancy. The 3 for Free cruise sale is available now and runs through 11:59 p.m. PDT on October 31, 2019 and is available to residents of the 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda and the District of Columbia who are 21 years of age or older.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship under construction, Sky Princess, scheduled for delivery in October 2019, followed by Enchanted Princess in June 2020. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

