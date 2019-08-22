Princess Cruises Announces 2021 Cruises and Cruisetours to Canada & New England

Both ships offer the Princess MedallionClass experience including expedited embarkation, on-demand food and beverage delivery, the ability to locate your friends and family and more. Voted #1 Cruise Line for U.S. & Canada by Cruise Critic, the 2021 Canada & New England program goes on sale September 18, 2019, and features 16 departures, visiting 18 destinations on six itineraries ranging in length from seven to 16 days.

Top reasons to experience Canada & New England with Princess Cruises during the July – October 2021 season, include:

Unique Itineraries

Whether it's trekking through colonial history in Boston, surveying quaint towns along the coast, or savoring world-famous Maine lobster, guests experience the popular attractions, as well as the hidden gems on the array of itineraries offered:

Seven-day Canada & New England on Sky Princess – Roundtrip from NYC visiting Newport , Boston , Bar Harbor , Saint John , Halifax . Cruises depart Sept. 18 , 25, Oct. 2 , 9, 16, 23, 30, 2021

& New England on Sky Princess – Roundtrip from NYC visiting , , , , . Cruises depart , 25, , 9, 16, 23, 30, 2021 10-day Canada & New England on Caribbean Princess –NYC to Quebec visiting Newport , Boston , Bar Harbor , Saint John , Halifax , Sydney , Charlottetown . Cruises depart Sept 1 , 21, Oct. 11, 2021

& New England on Caribbean Princess –NYC to visiting , , , , , , . Cruises depart , 21, 10-day Canada & New England on Caribbean Princess – Quebec to NYC visiting Saguenay, Charlottetown , Sydney , Halifax , Bar Harbor , Boston . Cruises depart Aug. 6 , Sept. 11 , Oct. 1, 2021 .

& New England on Caribbean Princess – to NYC visiting Saguenay, , , , , . Cruises depart , , . 13-day Canada & Colonial America on Caribbean Princess – Ft. Lauderdale to Quebec visiting Charleston, New York City, Newport , Boston , Portland , Saint John , Halifax . Cruise departs July 24, 2021 .

& Colonial America on Caribbean Princess – Ft. Lauderdale to visiting City, , , , , . Cruise departs . 14-day Canada & Colonial America on Caribbean Princess – Quebec to Ft. Lauderdale visiting Saguenay, Sept Îles, Sydney , Halifax , Saint John , Bar Harbor , Boston , Newport, New York City, Charleston . Cruise departs Oct. 21, 2021 .

& Colonial America on Caribbean Princess – to Ft. Lauderdale visiting Saguenay, Sept Îles, , , , , , City, . Cruise departs . 16-day Greenland & Canada on Caribbean Princess – Roundtrip NYC visiting Halifax , Sydney , Nuuk, Qaqortoq, Nanortalik, St. John . Cruise departs Aug 16, 2021

One-of-a Kind Excursions

Guests can enjoy a variety of in-depth shore excursions from an authentic lobster bake to exploring historical landmarks like the Boston Commons, the Massachusetts State House, King's Chapel and the Old South Meeting House, to name a few. Plus, they can also choose from the cruise line's award-winning Discovery™ and Animal Planet™ tours.

The Cruise Choice for Food Lovers

From culinary creations by award-winning Chef Curtis Stone to local specialties like New England crab, cold-water lobster and craft cocktails like the Boston Cream Pie Martini, guests will experience the local flavors in a whole new way.

More Time to Explore Ashore

The cruise line's "More Ashore" late night port calls (departing at 9pm or later) lets guests explore Boston or Charleston at their own pace with plenty of time to return to the ship. With overnight stays in Quebec on select sailings, plenty of time is available to sample the scenic streets of this iconic city.

In-Depth Cruisetours

Princess Cruises makes it effortless to combine cruises with multi-day land tours to historic places including:

Historic America Cruisetour - takes guests to such important places as Thomas Jefferson's Monticello estate, Colonial Williamsburg, Independence Hall in Philadelphia and the Gettysburg Battlefield.

- takes guests to such important places as estate, Colonial Williamsburg, Independence Hall in and the Gettysburg Battlefield. The Maple Explorer Cruisetour - brings guests to beautiful Niagara Falls ; exciting cities like the capital of Ottawa and French-flavored Montreal with guided tours of the Canadian Museum of Civilization, dazzling cathedrals and the historic 19th century Rideau Canal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Princess MedallionClass ™ Experience

Available on all sailings in Canada & New England for 2021, the Princess MedallionClass Experience offers guests expedited boarding, on-demand food and beverage delivery, keyless stateroom entry, turn-by-turn way finding and the ability to easily locate and chat with friends and family on board. They can also stream favorite shows, post photos and video chat with MedallionNet™, the best Wi-Fi at sea.

Princess past guests are eligible for a special promotion when they book early. The special promotion consists of a Captain's Circle launch discount of up to $100 per person and a reduced deposit of 10 percent. Offer expires December 31, 2019.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship under construction, Sky Princess, scheduled for delivery in October 2019, followed by Enchanted Princess in June 2020. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

