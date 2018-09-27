Princess Cruises Announces “Sea to Sky Princess” Destination-Inspired Photo Contest

With a destination collection of 380 ports and scenic attractions on seven continents to capture, the "Sea to Sky Princess" contest invites guests to submit their favorite photos capturing their most treasured vacation vistas. One entry and its photographer will be awarded a grand-prize cruise for two, up to seven days, aboard the new Sky Princess.

From the vibrant and colorful Caribbean culture, to the landmarks of Europe, to wildlife in Alaska or a scenic shot from a balcony or top deck on board, guests can submit their favorite photo at www.princess.com/skyphotocontest. The "Sea to Sky Princess" contest will be judged by a panel looking for scenic beauty, creativity, originality, style and high-quality images that capture the spirit of connecting to a destination in a meaningful way through discovery and exploration.

"What better way to showcase the inspiring destinations we visit than by asking our guests, to send us their most treasured photos for a chance to become a permanent photograph featured aboard our new Sky Princess," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "We're looking for remarkable shots that capture the stunning destinations we visit and we hope entrants will enjoy sifting through their photos recalling their cherished memories traveling the world with Princess Cruises."

The "Sea to Sky Princess" contest is open to guests and runs through November 13, 2018. The contest is open to entrants 21 years of age or older, residing in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Winners will be announced in early 2019. Full entry details for the contest can be found at www.princess.com/skyphotocontest.

The new 3,660-guest Sky Princess debuts in October 2019, sailing a series of Mediterranean cruises, followed by a season of Caribbean voyages from Ft. Lauderdale. More details can be found at www.princess.com/skyprincess.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel agent, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is a global premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to more than 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts has created more than 150 award-winning itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises has been continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursion to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and much more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship, Sky Princess, under construction scheduled for delivery in October 2019. Princess recently announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests with expected delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 & 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK).

Newsroom:

Additional media information is available at princess.com/news.

SOURCE Princess Cruises

Related Links

http://www.princess.com

