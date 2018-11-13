Princess Cruises’ “Fantastic Journey” Production Show Honored with Prestigious Thea Award for Outstanding Achievement

The Thea Awards were created by the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) to help realize a key mission of the association: bringing recognition to achievement, talent and personal excellence within the themed entertainment industry. TEA's Thea Awards Nominating Committee recommends the slate of awards recipients each year after an extensive selection and evaluation process. The TEA International Board of Directors gives final approval to the slate of recipients. The Thea Awards Committee is a themed entertainment industry "who's who" of professionals who have distinguished themselves and been celebrated for leadership, creativity and innovation.

The long-standing collaboration between Princess Cruises' Creative Director Kerry Lovegrove and "American Idol's" Danny Teeson was critical to the incredible success of "Fantastic Journey". With high-tech, lavish musical numbers, Teeson and Lovegrove created a stunning visual show produced exclusively for the launch of Majestic Princess and now also performed aboard Caribbean Princess. Featuring an all-star cast, the show combines the music of today's superstars with spectcaular special effects, high-flying aerialists, and the first use of drones in a show at sea. A "Fantastic Journey" trailer is can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/0SW-qdkSSLo.

"'Fantastic Journey' propels guests into a contemporary and immersive experience unlike anything done before at sea that is now enjoyed by our guests cruising to destinations all over the world," said Denise Saviss, Princess Cruises vice president of entertainment experience. "We're honored our creativity and commitment to deliver an entertainment experience completely different and memorable is being recognized by the notable Themed Entertainment Association with this award."

"Fantastic Journey" premiered in Shanghai in spring of 2017 onboard Majestic Princess, which immediately caught the attention of the entire cruise industry given both the scale and technical complexity of this custom-designed show. The show features a tremendous cast of talented singers and dancers, supported by production stage staff. Show highlights include various layers of LED and projection mapped elements, along with LED programmable costumes, epic audio design, beautiful lighting and projection mapped imagery which interacted with the performers.

The TEA Thea Awards Committee wrote, "'Fantastic Journey' sets a new standard in cruise ship entertainment by the creation of an epic concert of exceptional proportions and production values aboard the Majestic Princess. It reflects Princess Cruises' in-depth understanding of their market's tastes, style, and preferences, combined with a high sensitivity to the need for best-in-class leisure experiences."

"Fantastic Journey" will be recognized at a black-tie gala TEA event at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., with more than 1,000 guests from around the world to honor the best projects and attractions each year on April 13, 2019.

More details about "Fantastic Journey" and several other award-winning productions and entertainment offerings onboard Princess Cruises are available by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com/entertainment.

About TEA

The TEA (Themed Entertainment Association) is an international nonprofit membership association for the creators of compelling places and experiences. TEA was founded in 1991 and is based in Burbank, Calif. (TEA is celebrating its 25th anniversary.) Nearly 1,600 TEA members represent roughly 12,000 creative specialists, from architects to designers, technical specialists to master planners, scenic fabricators to artists, and builders to feasibility analysts working in 30 US states and 40 different countries. TEA presents the annual Thea Awards and the TEA Summit and hosts the annual SATE Conference series. TEA also produces a variety of print and electronic publications, including the highly respected international industry resource, the TEA/AECOM Theme Index. www.teaconnect.org

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is a global premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts has created more than 150 award-winning itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises has been continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and much more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship, Sky Princess, under construction scheduled for delivery in October 2019 and Enchanted Princess in 2020. Princess recently announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests with expected delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 & 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises

Related Links

http://www.princess.com

