Princess Cruises Introduces All-Inclusive Premier Package Offering Top Amenities at Incredible Value

"Guests have overwhelmingly embraced the convenience and value offered in Princess Plus, so we are adding Princess Premier to take our inclusivity options to the next level," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "Princess Premier is our most inclusive package, offering guests sought-after onboard amenities at an incredible value. Whether a guest prefers a standalone cruise purchase or a fully inclusive vacation, Princess has hassle-free options for everyone. Every option is intended to provide great value."

Princess Premier goes on sale May 25, for voyages starting June 25 and beyond. The package is available for just $75 per person, per day, and includes:

Unlimited MedallionNet WiFi - the best WiFi at sea - for up to four-devices

New "Premier" Beverage Package – top-shelf spirits and cocktails up to $18 with bar service charge included, new selection of wines by the glass, 25 percent bottles of wine, specialty coffees, smoothies, and bottled water

with bar service charge included, new selection of wines by the glass, 25 percent bottles of wine, specialty coffees, smoothies, and bottled water Two specialty dining meals per person including popular restaurants like Crown Grill and Sabatini's Italian Trattoria

Digital downloads of all photos taken by professional staff onboard, plus three prints of any size up to 8 x 10

Entry into new Princess Prizes on board door portal promotion

Daily Crew Appreciation

Princess Premier also includes entry into Princess Prizes, a new experience that transforms guests' stateroom entry into an exciting experience for chances to win cruise vacations, cash, exclusive onboard experiences and more. The new game is a first-of-its-kind stateroom gaming experience exclusively with MedallionClass capabilities.

For a one-time entry fee per stateroom of $20 per day, when purchased separately, every time an adult guest accesses their stateroom with their Medallion*, they will have the chance to win grand prizes that include $100,000 in cash and a cruise for two every year for the next decade, along with prizes won on every voyage that range from a cruise for two in a balcony stateroom, onboard cruise credits from $25 up to $250, wine tastings, and chef's table dinners. Guests can also win entries for an end-of-cruise drawing in which someone will win at least $5,000 every voyage.

All Princess vacations offer elegantly appointed accommodations, world-class entertainment, gourmet dining and the MedallionClass experience. The addition of Princess Premier gives guests three package options when booking a Princess cruise vacation:

Princess Standard cruise package, including the standard cruise fare

cruise package, including the standard cruise fare Princess Plus ( $40 per person, per day until May 25 ; $50 per person, per day starting May 25 ) – including unlimited WiFi for a single device; Plus Beverage package (covering drinks up to $12 , 25 percent off bottles of wine, specialty coffees, smoothies and bottled water); and daily crew appreciation

per person, per day until ; per person, per day starting ) – including unlimited WiFi for a single device; Plus Beverage package (covering drinks up to , 25 percent off bottles of wine, specialty coffees, smoothies and bottled water); and daily crew appreciation NEW! Princess Premier ( $75 per person, per day), on sale beginning May 25

Guests on voyages departing June 25 and beyond who previously purchased Princess Plus can upgrade to Princess Premier for an additional $25 per person, per day.

More information on Princess Premier, Princes Plus and Princess Select can be found here: https://www.princess.com/cruisepackages.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at http://www.princess.com/.

* when ship is in international waters

About Princess Cruises :

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 330 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation, giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols .

