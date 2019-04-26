Princess Cruises Introduces McKinley “Mac” The Moose New Plush Character Friend of Stanley the Bear

Stanley's new buddy McKinley, or "Mac" to those who know him well - is always ready for adventure and has spent hours exploring his home in Denali National Park but even six million acres of wilderness isn't enough to satisfy this adventurous moose. So when Stanley stopped by on a Princess Alaska cruisetour, McKinley asked if he could join his friend at sea. Now the pair will be celebrating the upcoming Alaska season, sailing together and bringing joy to guests from around the world.

"In recognition of sailing 50 years to Alaska, we've chosen a moose to be Stanley's new friend, bringing to life the wildlife and wonderment of this one-of-a-kind destination," said Kelli Coleman, Princess Cruises vice president onboard retail. "The winning name, 'Mac,' is very fitting with its connection to our Alaska cruisetour offerings and we look forward to introducing him to our guests who will enjoy meeting him on their cruise vacations."

Stanley will be joined by Mac onboard Princess Cruises 2019 Alaska sailings starting in May. Life-size characters will make special appearances for photo opportunities with guests and during entertainment events. Plush Stanley and Mac will be available for purchase on board in The Shops of Princess for $24.95, with a portion of the proceeds from sales supporting PAWS: Princess Animal Welfare Sponsor.

For this 50th anniversary year, specially-themed offerings are being added to the award-winning "North to Alaska" onboard lineup that brings unique Alaska experiences to life through local seafood and real Alaskans coming aboard to share their stories.



Northern Lights Planetarium – Gazing up at the Northern Lights is an unforgettable natural phenomenon. Now, guests have the opportunity to enter the indoor planetarium in the Princess Theater and look up at this aurora, a natural and colorful light display.



Adventures Ashore – A number of new shore excursions in Juneau, Ketchikan, and Icy Strait Point will be available for guests to truly connect with the local nature, culture and adventures only found in Alaska, including:

Hubbard Glacier & Wilderness Exploration – Hubbard Glacier

Luxury Whale Watch by Yacht – Juneau

Interactive Self-Guided Jeep Adventure – Juneau

Ketchikan Pub Walk – Ketchikan

Rainforest Trail Bike & Hike Adventure – Ketchikan

Seafood Feast & Tribal Dance Show – Icy Strait Point

Tree Top Adventure Park & Zipline – Icy Strait Point

Adventure Park & ZipRider Combo – Icy Strait Point

Wilderness Hike & Kayak Adventure – Icy Strait Point

Discovering the Birds of Hoonah – Icy Strait Point

Local Guest Speakers – From naturalists, to a "Deadliest Catch" fisherman captain, to a world champion lumberjack and the first female winner of the Iditarod, guests will meet with local experts and hear first-hand how Alaska's unique environment has fueled their lifestyles, passions and professions.



A Taste of Alaska – With fresh menu offerings in the main dining rooms, guests will delight in seafood, such as salmon and crab, and locally inspired dishes.

"Glacier Tea" & Beer Tastings - A new celebratory cocktail will also be served up - a take on a Long Island Ice Tea, topped off with Blue Curacao, similar to the brilliant glacier blue color found in Alaska. For beer lovers, a special Alaska beer tasting flight will be offered, featuring blends from Juneau-based Alaskan Brewing Company.



Historical Alaska Display in the Piazza – Guests will enjoy a mini museum exhibit featuring notable images throughout the 50 years Princess Cruises has sailed to Alaska.

For more information and current sale offerings to Alaska visit princess.com, call 1-800-PRINCESS (774-6237) or contact your professional travel advisor.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."



In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship under construction, Sky Princess, scheduled for delivery in October 2019, followed by Enchanted Princess in June 2020. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK).

