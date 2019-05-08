Princess Cruises Maintains Position as Leading Cruise Line from the West Coast with Debut of 2020-2021 Season

Deployment highlights for the 2020-2021 season include a new hometown cruise ship for San Francisco – Ruby Princess – sailing roundtrip to Hawaii, Mexico and the California coast, along with new 16-day Hawaiian Islands cruises roundtrip from Seattle aboard Emerald Princess and Ruby Princess. Regal Princess makes her west coast debut with a seven-day Pacific Wine Country cruise visiting San Francisco, San Diego and Astoria, Oregon.

"Departures from the west coast to iconic destinations such as Hawaii, Mexico and California continue to gain in popularity with cruisers," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "Our 2020-21 season is incredibly diverse and our largest yet with new departure ports and ships sailing from this region, offering a variety of dynamic itineraries to suit any traveler, further solidifying our leading position in the West Coast."

Additional 2020-21 west coast season sailing from September 2020 through May 2021 include:

Cruises to Mexico

Royal Princess returns to the Port of Los Angeles, offering 25 cruises to the Mexican Riviera, including seven-day options to favorite ports including Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta. Shorter, five-day cruises to Cabo San Lucas are also available featuring an overnight stay so guests can enjoy more time in port.

New San Francisco hometown ship Ruby Princess offers three, 10-day cruises to the Mexican Riviera from the Port of San Francisco, offering a memorable sailaway under the Golden Gate Bridge. Guests will visit Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, Manzanillo and Puerto Vallarta. In addition Emerald Princess and Star Princess will sail on five, 10-day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez voyages, visiting Cabo San Lucas (overnight), La Paz, Loreto and Puerto Vallarta, roundtrip from Los Angeles.

Whether ashore or onboard, guests will be surrounded by the local culture with regionally inspired menu items such as ceviche, tacos, mole, margaritas and even a premium tequila tasting. Live Mariachi Bands will serenade guests performing traditional songs throughout the ship and younger cruisers can create Mexican crafts while learning about the traditions and customs of the places they'll visit.

Cruises to the Hawaiian Islands

With four homeports offering roundtrip cruises to Hawaii, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Vancouver, guests can choose their perfect itinerary visiting Maui, Oahu, Kauai and Hilo. New for this season, two 16-day cruises from Seattle onboard Emerald Princess and Ruby Princess are offered. Star Princess (roundtrip Los Angeles), Ruby Princess (roundtrip San Francisco) and Grand Princess (roundtrip Vancouver) sail 15-day Hawaii cruises.

Emerald Princess and Star Princess also offers a 28-day Hawaii and Tahiti cruise roundtrip from Los Angeles, featuring visits to Tahiti, Moorea, and overnight stay in Bora Bora, plus Pago Pago and Samoa in addition to the Hawaiian Islands.

During days at sea, guests can experience the Hawaiian and South Pacific cultures with unique activities including lei-making, ukulele playing, hula dance lessons, Polynesian language classes and even a farewell Hawaiian luau. Plus, delicious locally-inspired cuisine and beverages fill the daily menus.

Cruises to the California Coast

Princess Cruises offers four homeports from which to explore the relaxed lifestyle and scenic beauty of the California Coast. Sailing seven-day cruises from Los Angeles onboard Royal Princess and seven-day cruises from San Francisco aboard Ruby Princess and Star Princess, guests will experience coastal towns and cities including Astoria, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Monterey. A Grand Princess 10-day option from Vancouver also includes stops in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Guests can also choose from various seven-day Pacific Wine Country cruises sailing between Los Angeles and Vancouver, highlighting the beautiful wine regions along the coast. Shorter, one-to five-day cruises also highlight the scenic beauty.

Princess has also developed enhanced shore excursion offerings in collaboration with Bill Esparza, noted James Beard award-winning cookbook author and leading expert on Latin American cuisine. Guests sailing the California coast are invited to sample local cuisine, specifically focused on the Latin American influence in California. Esparza has developed exclusive culinary shore excursions for Princess in Santa Barbara, San Diego, and Ensenada. In addition, Princess offers excursions to the California wine country, visiting local vineyards and winemakers throughout the region.

Princess Cruises is a recognized destination leader in the cruise industry, named "Best Cruises from the West Coast" by Cruise Critic. More details about cruises from the west coast can be found at www.princess.com.

Captain's Circle Savings and Early Booking Deposit

Princess Cruises past guests are eligible for a special promotion when they book early with up to a $100 per person discount off the public fare. This can be combined with launch and group promotions. These discounts do not apply to third or fourth berth guests. Additionally, a reduced deposit is available for Captain Circle guests when they book by November 30, 2019.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship under construction, Sky Princess, scheduled for delivery in October 2019, followed by Enchanted Princess in June 2020. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

