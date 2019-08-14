Princess Cruises Offers Earliest Launch Ever of Europe Cruises and Cruisetours for 2021 Season

New cruise ships Enchanted Princess and Sky Princess are joined by Crown Princess, Island Princess and Grand Princess, with a total of 180 departures on 63 unique itineraries to 108 destinations in 31 countries.

"Not only will our guests be lured to Europe with our culturally-rich itineraries to bucket-list destinations, they'll also enjoy an elevated experience onboard with our highly-rated Princess MedallionClass Vacations offered on every ship for the 2021 season," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president.

Deployment highlights include:

Enchanted Princess sails throughout the Mediterranean with combinable seven- , 11- , 14-, or 21-day departures from Barcelona , Rome or Athens and will feature Istanbul, Turkey on select departures.

sails throughout the Mediterranean with combinable seven- , 11- , 14-, or 21-day departures from , or and will feature on select departures. Northern Europe highlights include Sky Princess to the Baltic on 11-day Scandinavia & Russia sailings from Copenhagen .

highlights include to the Baltic on 11-day Scandinavia & sailings from . Crown Princess sails the popular 12-day British Isles from London ( Southampton ) or Paris ( Le Havre ) and features Dublin , Edinburgh and a new port of Portland, giving access to the prehistory monument of Stonehenge (on select sailings).

sails the popular 12-day British Isles from ( ) or ( ) and features , and a new port of Portland, giving access to the prehistory monument of Stonehenge (on select sailings). Island Princess sails the length and breadth of Europe including two sailings to the Holy Land of Israel , and new for 2021, a 16-day Iceland & Greenland sailing with port visits including Reykjavik and Akureyri, Iceland , and Nanortalik and Qaqortoq, Greenland .

sails the length and breadth of including two sailings to the Holy Land of , and new for 2021, a 16-day & sailing with port visits including and Akureyri, , and Nanortalik and Qaqortoq, . Multiple ships visit marquee cities during popular festival times – Island Princess and Crown Princess both visit Scotland during the Edinburgh Military Tattoo and new for 2021, Island Princess visits Hamburg during Oktoberfest.

and both visit during the Edinburgh Military Tattoo and new for 2021, visits during Oktoberfest. Grand Princess sails roundtrip from London ( Southampton ) to Norway , Scandinavia & Russia , the Mediterranean, and a special 24-day sailing to Canada & New England in the fall.

sails roundtrip from ( ) to , Scandinavia & , the Mediterranean, and a special 24-day sailing to & New England in the fall. Grand Princess and Island Princess each sail to the top of the world during the Summer Solstice on June 21, 2021 , the longest day of the year, to where the sun never sets on 14- or 16-day Land of the Midnight Sun & Summer Solstice cruises.

Cultural immersion abounds with select sailings visiting an array of treasured UNESCO World Heritage Sites, such as the The Acropolis in Athens and Ephesus from Kusadasi. Guests will delight in award-winning Discovery, Discovery Family, Animal Planet and Bon Appetit shore excursions. And Princess offers More Ashore late-night and overnight stays in 30 ports to maximize time exploring these famed cities.

Overnight stays are offered in:

St. Petersburg , on every 11-day Scandinavia & Russia from Copenhagen on Sky Princess, 14-day Baltic Heritage from London on Grand Princess and 14-day Scandinavia & Russia Collection from London on Island Princess.

, on every 11-day Scandinavia & from on Sky Princess, 14-day Baltic Heritage from on Grand Princess and 14-day Scandinavia & Russia Collection from on Island Princess. Cork, Ireland , home to the Blarney Castle, on our 12-day British Isles from London June 19, 2021 departure on Crown Princess.

, home to the Blarney Castle, on our 12-day British Isles from departure on Crown Princess. Alta, Norway , on the 12-day Search for the Northern Lights from London on Island Princess.

Princess Cruises also offers "More Ashore" late-night stays on select itineraries, including:

Mykonos on every seven-day Mediterranean & Aegean voyage on Enchanted Princess.

Barcelona and Genoa on every seven-day Mediterranean voyage on Enchanted Princess.

and on every seven-day Mediterranean voyage on Enchanted Princess. St. Petersburg and Berlin (Warnemunde) on every 11-day Scandinavia & Russia voyage on Sky Princess.

and (Warnemunde) on every 11-day Scandinavia & voyage on Sky Princess. Belfast on every British Isles sailing from London or Paris on Crown Princess.

on every British Isles sailing from or on Crown Princess. Copenhagen on both seven-day Scandinavia on Grand Princess.

on both seven-day Scandinavia on Grand Princess. Malta ( Valletta ) and Corfu on every 11-day Grand Western Mediterranean voyage on Enchanted Princess.

( ) and Corfu on every 11-day Grand Western Mediterranean voyage on Enchanted Princess. Dubrovnik on 11-day Grand Mediterranean on Enchanted Princess.

Several Mediterranean and Northern Europe cruises can be combined with a multi-night land tour to create a cruisetour for additional exploration. Example cruisetours include:

Classic Italy : Visit Florence and Rome's greatest sights from the Duomo to the Roman Colosseum.

: Visit Florence and greatest sights from the Duomo to the Roman Colosseum. Imperial Treasures: Visit Budapest, Vienna and Prague — three of the region's most enchanting cities. This cruisetour also features a visit to Berlin before cruising to Scandinavia and Russia .

and — three of the region's most enchanting cities. This cruisetour also features a visit to before cruising to Scandinavia and . Highlights of Spain : This escorted cruisetour showcases the best that Spain has to offer with overnights in Madrid , Valencia and Barcelona . Must see attractions include the Prado Museum, Plaza de Espana and the old walled town of Toledo, to name a few.

: This escorted cruisetour showcases the best that has to offer with overnights in , and . Must see attractions include the Prado Museum, Plaza de Espana and the old walled town of Toledo, to name a few. Ring of Kerry: Featuring overnights in Limerick, Killarney and Cork , this cruisetour brings guests to the starkly beautiful landscapes and charming villages of Ireland . Highlights include visits to the breathtaking Ring of Kerry and the awe-inspiring Cliffs of Moher.

Princess was selected as the "Best Cruise Line in Europe" by the Women's Choice Awards, and has been awarded "Best Itineraries" by readers of Recommend Magazine 12 times in the last 13 years. Princess Cruises was also named "Top Cruise Line in the Baltic & Scandinavia" (Large Cruise Ship Category) in Cruise Critic's fourth annual Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards.

Captain's Circle Savings and Early Booking Deposit

Princess past guests are eligible for a special promotion when they book early. The special promotion consists of up to $200/person discount off the public fare, based on itinerary. This can be combined with launch and group promotions. These discounts do not apply to third or fourth berth guests. Additionally, a reduced deposit is available for Captain Circle guests when they book by December 31, 2019.

More details are available by contacting a professional travel advisor, calling 1-800-PRINCESS or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship under construction, Sky Princess, scheduled for delivery in October 2019, followed by Enchanted Princess in June 2020. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK).

