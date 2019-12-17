Princess Cruises Offers Spring Flowers and Unique Local Festivals During 2021 Japan Season

"The 2021 Japan season gives our guests the opportunity to travel to extraordinary, intriguing destinations all around this beautiful island nation," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "From our expertly curated itineraries to our exclusive Local Connections shore excursions program, we provide our guests with a convenient and meaningful way to connect to the local culture."

On sale December 18, 2019, Japan guests can choose from 48 itineraries, ranging in length from four to 19 days, visiting four countries and 44 destinations, including:

Spring Flowers Cruises

Festival Cruises

Fall Foliage Cruises

Circle Hokkaido Cruises

Circle Japan Cruises

Southern Islands and Taiwan Cruises

Getaway Cruises

Departure ports include Tokyo (Yokohama) and Kobe.

What's New for 2021

The upcoming 2021 season offers more opportunities to visit local festivals than ever before with eight festivals across six voyages, including the introduction of the Osaka Danjiri Festival on a Japan Explorer cruise and the return of the popular Northern Japan with Nebuta Festival. Guests can also enjoy five Spring Flowers cruise options with hand-crafted itineraries, moving from south to north according to the predicted blooming season. Guests can also witness the changing colors of the Japanese maple and gingko trees, with cruises sailing from north to south according to the predicted autumn foliage season.

Plus, Diamond Princess will visit five new ports this season: Ube, Hitachinaka (for Nikko), Shimonoseki, Omaezaki and Jeju.

Legendary Sites

The 2021 cruises give guests the opportunity to visit 10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. These include:

Mount Fuji

Ancient Kyoto

Buddhist monuments in the Horyu-ji area

Shrines and temples of Nikko

Historic villages of Shirakawa-go and Gokayama

Hiroshima Peace Memorial

Cultural Immersion

Tranquil temple gardens, beautiful landscapes, sumptuous Japanese flavors both ashore and onboard connect guests to local daily life. With a new Local Connections shore excursion program in Japan was designed to provide guests the most personal, meaningful, authentic and exclusive experiences ashore by offering them a first-hand glimpse into the local food, beverage, arts and culture scene with 29 new tours in 19 Japanese ports.

The cruise line's More Ashore program offers late-night stays in Akita, Aomori, Busan, Hakodate, Hong Kong, Kobe, Kochi, Osaka, Tokushima and Wakayama.

Highlights of Japan Cruisetour

Guests looking to spend more time in Tokyo and Kyoto can add five days on land exploring more of the country's contrast of ancient traditions and modern technology before the start of their cruise for a Highlights of Japan Cruisetour. Guests can enjoy sightseeing at Nijo Castle and the famed Kinkakuji Temple (Golden Pavilion) or immerse themselves in the history of Nara with the Great Buddha of Todaiji Temple and Kasuga Taisha Shrine while en route to the bullet train for Tokyo. After experiencing central Tokyo, explore the UNESCO World Heritage site of Mt. Fuji with stunning views from Togendai and Lake Ashi.

Diamond Princess

Built in Japan at Mitsubishi Shipyard in Nagasaki, the 2,706-guest Diamond Princess includes distinctly Japanese offerings, including authentic sushi served at Kai Sushi, the largest Japanese-style open-air bath at sea, folkloric shows and regional entertainment.

Captain's Circle Savings and Early Booking Deposit

Princess past guests are eligible for a special promotion when they book early. The special promotion consists of a $50 - $200/person discount off the public fare, based on itinerary. This can be combined with launch and group promotions. These discounts do not apply to third or fourth berth guests. Additionally, a reduced deposit is available for Captain Circle guests when they book early. Offer is good through April 30, 2020.

More details are available by contacting a professional travel advisor, calling 1-800-PRINCESS or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 18 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Two new Royal-class ships are currently under construction - Enchanted Princess, scheduled for delivery in June 2020, followed by Discovery Princess in November 2021. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has four ships arriving over the next five years between 2020 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

