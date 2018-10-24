Princess Cruises to Open Fannie Q’s Saloon at Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Fannie Q's Saloon will offer indoor and outdoor seating with a total capacity of 180, located at the Lodge in the center of Princess Village. Menu offerings will include authentic, home-grown dishes, such as Bison Sliders, Braised Pork Shoulder and a dish Fannie Quigley was known for – Bear-Lard Pie. In the evening, live entertainment will fill the air offering a lively local atmosphere.

"Our new Fannie Q's Saloon was inspired by this famous female pioneer's sense of adventure and tenacity, helping to tell the local stories our guests seek to discover while enjoying an authentic dining experience with local eats and beverages," said Jan Swartz, Princess cruises president. "We strive to innovate our product offerings with new or refreshed concepts to maintain our number one position in Alaska."

Just outside of Fannie Q's Saloon and in the heart of the Princess Village at the Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge, the Fireside Patio also debuts with three firepits offering a new gathering place for guests to roast marshmallows, talk about their adventures and have a drink in the midnight sun. Light refreshments will be available for purchase at this new cozy spot.

In addition, the existing Grizzly Bar & Grill will be updated and renamed Grizzly Burger. This fast-casual restaurant allows guests to quickly order at the counter and seat themselves. Grizzly Burger will feature the cruise line's award-winning "Ernesto" burger, named "Best Burger at Sea" by Cruise Critic. This uniquely crafted ribeye burger was created exclusively for Princess by burger expert Chef Ernesto Uchimura.

The 663-room Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge is located just one mile from the entrance to Denali National Park and features an expansive deck overlooking the Nenana River with views into the park. Accommodations are available to Princess Cruises cruisetour guests, exploring the interior of Alaska pre- or post-cruise.

In 2019, seven Princess Cruises ships will sail to Alaska with the inaugural season of Royal Princess, bringing the largest Princess ship ever to sail the region. In addition, 76 percent of all voyages sail to Glacier Bay National Park. To enhance the cruise experience and to see more of Alaska, guests can also choose from more than 23 available cruisetours. More information about the upcoming 2019 Alaska cruise season can be found at www.princess.com/alaska.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is a global premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts has created more than 150 award-winning itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises has been continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

Princess Cruises celebrates 50 years of sailing to Alaska in 2019. As the recognized leader and #1 cruise line in Alaska, Princess hosts more guests in Great Land than any other cruise line with a variety of cruise and cruisetour options highlighting the state's must-see attractions, including Glacier Bay National Park and Denali National Park. "North to Alaska," the award-winning onboard program, brings authentic Alaska experiences to life through local seafood and real Alaskans coming aboard to share their stories. Offering a seamless vacation experience, Princess also owns and operates five wilderness lodges nestled in scenic riverside locations throughout the state and offers its exclusive "Direct to the Wilderness" rail service – giving travelers the opportunity to combine cruise, train and lodge to see the best of Alaska. www.princess.com/alaska

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship, Sky Princess, under construction scheduled for delivery in October 2019 and Enchanted Princess in 2020. Princess recently announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests with expected delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 & 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK).

