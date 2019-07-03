Princess Reema bint Bandar Arrives in Washington, DC to Begin Assignment as Saudi Ambassador to the U.S.

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud has arrived in Washington, DC to begin her assignment as the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States.

"Princess Reema will immediately begin her mission to strengthen the historic partnership between Saudi Arabia and the United States," said Fahad Nazer, embassy spokesperson. "The Ambassador will bring a fresh perspective on a rapidly changing Saudi Arabia to Washington, continuing to build on key areas of cooperation between our two countries."

Princess Reema presented a copy of her credentials today to the State Department. She is the 11th Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States of America since 1945, and the first Saudi woman to hold the post.

Princess Reema previously served as the Deputy of Planning and Development for the Saudi General Sports Authority and as the Authority's Vice President of Women's Affairs. In these roles, she developed policies and programs to benefit women and children throughout Saudi Arabia. She also served as President of the Mass Participation Federation and was the first woman to lead a multi-sports federation in the Kingdom.

Princess Reema has dedicated her career to bettering the lives of Saudi women. Before entering the public service, she focused in the private sector on creating opportunities for women in the workplace. Among her initiatives was the establishment of the Kingdom's first onsite nursery in a retail venue for employees.

Princess Reema also is a founding member of the Zahra Breast Cancer Awareness Association and Alf Khair, a social enterprise aimed at elevating the professional capital of Saudi women. She advocates for financial literacy through her role as a member of the World Bank's advisory council for the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative.

For Princess Reema, the appointment as ambassador returns her to a city she called home for more than two decades. From 1983 to 2005, Princess Reema lived in Washington while her father, Prince Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, served as Saudi Ambassador to the United States. She attended George Washington University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Museum Studies.

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office

Related Links

https://saudiembassy.net/

