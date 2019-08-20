Princeton Day School Addresses Environmental Stewardship with ENGIE Agreement

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Day School and ENGIE Resources have announced a five-year energy agreement that provides the campus with budget certainty while also encouraging the development of renewable energy including wind farms and solar arrays.

Princeton Day School will receive Green-e® Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) equal to 100% of the school's electricity usage over the term of the contract. The RECs represent the environmental benefits equal to the removal of more than 500 gasoline-powered passenger motor vehicles from highways every year through 2024, or 5,000 tons of waste recycled instead of landfilled. Green-e® RECs are determined by the Center for Resource Solutions to be independently verified to represent the environmental benefits of one MWh of renewable energy.

"Our goal is to nurture a culture of environmental stewardship by working simultaneously in the areas of facilities, behavior, and curriculum. We want our graduates to understand that how they use resources affects the ability of future generations to also use those resources," said Dulany Gibson, Assistant Head of School for Finance and Operations. "Executing an environmentally responsible, fixed-price, long-term energy contract helps us lead by example with fiscal and ecological benefits."

"We are proud to work with Princeton Day School on their sustainable development goals while at the same time providing increased LEED recognition for the campus," said Brad McIntyre, Senior Business Development Manager for ENGIE. "By participating in our Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) program, Princeton Day School helps reduce energy costs and improve grid stability, and accrues LEED certification points to further demonstrate their commitment to running a sustainable and efficient campus."

Michael Amabile, Principal, Industrial Energy, an energy advisor to the School, said that school leaders should be recognized on two accounts. "Not only did school administrators make a strong statement in support of their low-carbon initiatives, they also locked in a fixed price in a regional transmission interconnection that is known for volatile, unpredictable spikes in prices."

About Princeton Day School

Innovation, collaboration and applied learning fuel the School's world-class STEAM program, renowned arts and humanities offerings and a spectrum of sports and extracurricular programs facilitated by a team of more than 200 experienced faculty and staff. Signature opportunities include the Research Experience (REx) program for science-based independent study and summer internships, exceptional Sustainability and Climate Scholars programs, Jacobson Music Scholars independent study program, the ThinSat PDS-Princeton University satellite space launch partnership, award-winning PDS Visual and Performing Arts, Integrated Study programs and one of the nation's top Model UN programs. The pursuit of individual excellence and collaboration binds PDS together as a community committed to acting knowledgeably, leading thoughtfully, sharing generously and seeking lives of meaningful contribution. Learn more at pds.org.

About ENGIE Resources

ENGIE Resources is a subsidiary of ENGIE North America Inc. and part of the international energy group ENGIE. As a leading electricity supplier to non-residential consumers in the United States, we deliver a combination of products and services, highly rated customer service, and financial strength that provides unique and compelling value to our customers. Now offering solar and other renewable energy options, demand response, and on-bill financing, we assure our customers that they can count on us to create effective, customized plans. Our in-house energy experts work with customers to understand their operations, tailoring products and services specific to their business and budget. For more about ENGIE Resources, visit engieresources.com or call 1-866-999-8374. Follow ENGIE Resources on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

About ENGIE North America

ENGIE North America Inc. manages a range of energy businesses in the United States and Canada, including electricity generation, cogeneration, and energy storage; retail natural gas and electricity sales, and comprehensive services that help customers run facilities more efficiently and optimize energy use and expense. Nearly 100% of the company's power generation portfolio is low carbon or renewable. Globally, ENGIE is the largest independent power producer and a leading energy efficiency services provider in the world, with operations in 70 countries employing 160,000 people. For more information on ENGIE North America, please visit our Instagram, Linkedin, Twitter, or Facebook pages or engie-na.com web site.

About Industrial Energy

Since 1988, Industrial Energy Inc. has provided energy and consulting services for commercial and industrial customers in North America. Industrial Energy Inc. offers complete facility evaluations including energy usage and billing analysis, and maintains strategic partnerships with leading, global energy suppliers. industrialenergy.info

SOURCE ENGIE Resources

Related Links

https://www.engieresources.com

