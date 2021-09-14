Princeton Equity Group Announces Appointment of Brandon Haire as Operating Partner

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Equity Group ("Princeton"), a private equity firm focused on franchise and multi-unit companies, announced today that Brandon Haire has joined the firm as an Operating Partner and will be based out of Princeton's Dallas office. In this role, Haire will work closely with the Princeton investment team to evaluate acquisition opportunities and enhance portfolio companies' franchise development efforts.

Before joining Princeton, Haire was Senior Vice President of Development at Neighborly, the world's largest home services franchisor, a role he has held for the last seven years. Haire led a team of up to 130 people and directed franchise development efforts for Neighborly's 19 domestic franchisor brands which total 4,800 franchisees. He was also involved in Neighborly's acquisition, implementation, and integration of 10 franchisor brands during his tenure.

Jim Waskovich, Co-Managing Partner of Princeton Equity Group, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Brandon to the Princeton team. He is an exceptional leader with a phenomenal track record of helping to transform the franchise development efforts of many companies over his career. We think he will be an invaluable resource to founders and management teams as they look to partner with Princeton."

Doug Kennealey, Co-Managing Partner of Princeton Equity Group, added, "Brandon's extensive franchise development and leadership experience will add tremendous value to Princeton and our portfolio companies. Like us, Brandon believes that a strong and supportive franchisee culture is critical to the success of the overall franchise system. We are delighted to begin working together."

"To me, the character and values of a business are most important. Princeton has a superb reputation, impeccable moral standards, and long history of investing in and helping to grow market-leading franchisor brands," said Haire. "I am extremely excited and humbled to join the Princeton team and work closely with portfolio company executives to help drive performance."

About Princeton Equity Group

Princeton Equity Group is among the most experienced franchisor and multi-unit investors in the United States and exclusively invests in leading franchisor and multi-unit companies. Princeton views each investment as a long-term, supportive business partnership with founders and management teams to help build companies of great value. The principals at Princeton have sponsored investments in some of the most admired, growth-oriented franchisors and multi-unit companies in the U.S. For more information, visit www.princetonequity.com.

