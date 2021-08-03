Princeton Identity Announces Partnership with EPAM to Develop High-Security Remote Work Solutions

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Identity (PI), a leading developer of iris and face biometric identity solutions, announced today that it has entered into a partnership agreement with EPAM Systems, Inc., a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and development services—also named among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Service on the Fortune 1000 list. Together, the companies will address the need for solutions that provide secure use of confidential information as it is accessed by a remote workforce. With companies seeking greater operational agility and flexibility for workers, there is tremendous demand for practical methods and technological tools to administer Zero Trust protocols. Zero Trust is an IT paradigm that assumes nothing, and nobody can be trusted, including individuals who have received authorization to operate within the network. The Princeton Identity / EPAM collaborative effort is uniquely suited to deliver solutions compliant with industry best practices and reliant on proven, top-tier technologies.

"Since our inception, Princeton Identity has been at the forefront of expanding the markets and applications for biometric identity solutions," said Bobby Varma, CEO of Princeton Identity. "We're proud to be partnering with EPAM, a world-class leader of digital innovation, to bring our best-in-class technology to a new segment of users. Our companies' shared customer-centric focus ensures we will deliver solutions that balance the needs for safety and security with the most positive user experience for the economy's growing remote workforce."

According to the Ponemon Institute's most recent global cybersecurity survey, the average data breach in 2020 costs $3.86 million US dollars1. Personally Identifiable Information (PII) was the type of data most frequently compromised. Because remote workers do not have to verify their identity before entering a physical workplace, their remote access to employers' networks represents a critical vulnerability to IT security. "Zero Trust" policies mitigate this threat by requiring users to repeatedly verify and authenticate their identity as they interact with the network. For such policies to be implemented successfully, verification and authentication must be seamless and convenient for workers. Requiring them to enter a password each time they open a file, edit a file, save a file, or send an email would be burdensome and impede productivity.

Through Princeton Identity's partnership with EPAM, PI's industry-leading iris and face identification technology will provide the gateway through which remote employees identify themselves to corporate networks that rely on EPAM's enterprise cybersecurity solutions. As employees work at their computer, their computer's camera or an attached encrypted biometric reader can continuously verify their face or iris, providing validation that only authenticated users access the network. Should someone else take their place or join them, EPAM's software would immediately sever the network connection and shut down the application.

"EPAM brings strong expertise in Zero Trust process and procedure as well as technical know-how on how to implement these in the most efficient manner," said Boris Khazin, Global Head of Digital Risk Management at EPAM. "Combined with Princeton Identity expertise in biometrics, we are providing our clients with one of the most efficient and necessary layers of Zero Trust to allow their employees to securely secure work from home—protecting sensitive data and systems."

Identity management is fundamental to Zero Trust policies. PI's leadership in developing multi-modal biometric solutions that are highly secure, accurate, and easy to use, make it the ideal partner for creating the identity management component of a remote work solution. PI's technology has been used in a wide range of government, commercial, and mainstream applications, including the Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

For information about Princeton Identity's products, general information, documentation, and other resources, visit www.princetonidentity.com.

1 https://www.ibm.com/account/reg/us-en/signup?formid=urx-46542

SOURCE Princeton Identity

Related Links

princetonidentity.com

